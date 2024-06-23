Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Defends Nicola Coughlan From Body-Shaming

Simone Ashley is coming to her good friend and Bridgerton co-star Nicola Coughlan‘s protection amid latest body-shaming feedback.

The actress, who performs Kate Bridgerton within the hit Netflix sequence, not too long ago responded to a number of the on-line criticism Coughlan has obtained concerning her look in season three, which focuses on her character Penelope Featherington’s love story with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

“Yeah, the haters are going to hate, and I feel we are able to all relate to that, however I actually don’t assume that she’s permitting that to trouble her,” Ashley mentioned of Coughlan on the Monte-Carlo Tv Pageant, through Folks. “She has a robust and fruitful profession and whole life forward of her. And I actually consider in her, because the world does as nicely.”

She continued of her reward of the Derry Women actress, “I feel Nicola is simply completely flying. She is a beautiful, robust, assured, clever girl, seeing her do that press tour and unfold a lot pleasure and inspiration to everybody — particularly ladies — all around the world. And I’m impressed by her as nicely. She’s additionally a extremely variety human being, and I feel that’s such a common language that individuals can relate to.”

Coughlan additionally shut down hypothesis earlier this month that her waist was “photoshopped” in season three of Bridgerton. “I noticed some trolls. They have been like, ‘They photoshopped your waist,’ and I used to be like, ‘No, they didn’t,’” she informed Folks.

“I feel in the event you put on corsetry for lengthy sufficient, your physique actually molds to it,” Coughlan defined of the present’s Regency-inspired costumes. “Typically they arrive in for a becoming for a dressmaker they usually put a corset on me and I’m like, ‘Oh, you possibly can go tight,’ they usually go, ‘What do you imply?’ I’m like, ‘My physique now will go, ‘Whew.’”

Bridgerton is at the moment streaming on Netflix.