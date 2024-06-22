Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Hits Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour Stop

Penelope Featherington could be a little bit of a wallflower, however actress Nicola Coughlan is having no hassle making mates at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour cease in London.

The Bridgerton star, 37, was noticed within the VIP tent at Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 21, with Jonathan Van Ness and Cara Delevingne, per social media footage shared by @tswifterastour. Coughlan wore black sun shades and a white sundress.

Coughlan additionally rocked friendship bracelets on each her arms and was noticed exchanging the trinkets with a number of followers within the viewers. As soon as the present began, Coughlan and Van Ness, 37, had been seen dancing and singing alongside to “You Must Calm Down.”

Earlier than Van Ness and Coughlan arrived on the venue, the Queer Eye star shared a video of him, Coughlan and their mates preparing for the live performance.

“I can’t relax, I’m going to the Eras Tour,” Van Ness, who was in a towel, lip-synced in a Friday TikTok video earlier than the clip transitioned to the group exhibiting off their outfits.

The Irish actress wasn’t the one massive title within the VIP tent. Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was additionally in attendance on the present and introduced alongside his brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and pop Ed Kelce.

Earlier this month, Coughlan teased that she had plans to see Swift, 34, carry out on her Eras Tour. In a June interview with Hits Radio, Coughlan confessed that she was interrogated by her niece about her Swiftie data.

“My niece is the largest Swiftie and after I was residence in Galway doing press she was grilling me like, ‘What’s your favourite album?’” Coughlan defined. “And I used to be like, 1989. She mentioned, ‘You’ll be able to’t say that one!’ However that’s my favourite”

Coughlan shared that her niece started to query if she knew any of Swift’s earlier works which left her feeling nervous about attending a future present.

“So now I’m barely terrified that I’m going to go and I don’t have the Ph.D. in Swiftism,” she quipped.

Nonetheless, Coughlan’s attendance on the Eras Tour couldn’t be extra excellent. In the latest season of Bridgerton, her character, Penelope Featherington (also called Woman Whistledown), lastly had her love story with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) informed. The pair’s friends-to-lovers story arc featured numerous Swift songs together with “You Belong With Me” and “Snow on the Seaside.”

After the discharge of the primary a part of season 3, Coughlan teased which Swift tune finest describes Penelope.

“I feel I might choose ‘Shake It Off’ as a result of I feel she carries quite a bit along with her, and I’m like, woman, shake it off. Shake it off,” she informed Elle in Might.