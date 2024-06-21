Bridgerton Producer on Rumored Deleted Colin and Penelope Sex Scenes

Rumors of deleted intercourse scenes between Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3 have made their option to one of many present’s producers — and he’s setting the document straight.

Producer Tom Verica addressed the hypothesis on Wednesday, June 19, after sharing photographs from the set, writing by way of Instagram, “A number of extra BTS pics @bridgertonnetflix I snapped alongside the way in which. @shondaland @netflix.”

The feedback part shortly crammed up with complaints from viewers who felt Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) have been sidelined throughout their very own season. Others cited rumors that Coughlan and Newton filmed intimate moments that by no means made it onto the present.

“With all due respect, I wish to ask you one thing. There are information all over the place that the scenes are being reduce. As followers, we try to make our voices heard for these scenes. As a result of we really feel that we don’t get to see Polin within the foreground as a lot as we want and we’re upset about that,” wrote one consumer. “If the information in regards to the reduce scenes is true, is there any risk of getting them again? I might be very grateful if we may get a transparent reply from you on this. @tomverica.”

Verica clarified the hypothesis, writing again, “Unsure the place this all got here from however these claims are false. The supposed scenes … don’t exist.”

Season 3, which is predicated on Julia Quinn‘s novel Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, centered round Colin’s friendship with Penelope because it became one thing extra. Previous seasons featured Daphne’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon (Regé-Jean Web page) and Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) journey with Kate (Simone Ashley). Whereas switching leads from season to season, Bridgerton has additionally featured varied aspect characters and story traces.

The inventive group behind Bridgerton has but to disclose which sibling’s seek for love is the backdrop for season 4. Some followers, nevertheless, have been advocating for Benedict (Luke Thompson) since his e-book — An Supply From a Gentleman, which is third in Quinn’s collection — was handed over for season 3.

Francesca’s (Hannah Dodd) gender-swapped love story with Michaela (Masali Baduza) can be an possibility as is Eloise’s (Claudia Jessie) connection along with her love curiosity, Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton). Showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed earlier this yr that the choice has been made however is staying below wraps for now.

“I received’t offer you something, however I do suppose that there are some clues on the finish of season 3 of the place we’re headed,” she advised TV Insider in April. “So yeah, I go away that to followers to choose aside, however I believe we’re tipping our hand just a bit bit.”

Brownell additionally addressed whether or not any siblings will share a season, telling Teen Vogue on June 14, “I don’t have any plans to mix seasons. I would like each sibling to have their very own season and I do know that [executive producer] Shonda [Rhimes] needs that as nicely.”

Brownell was additionally requested in regards to the present’s future general, explaining, “I’ve a roadmap in my head of the place we need to go, and Shonda and I’ve talked privately about our plans for seasons past season 4, if we’re allowed to proceed in the way in which that we hope we can.”

Bridgerton is at present streaming on Netflix.