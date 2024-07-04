‘Bridgerton’ Casting Director Gets Tons of ‘Unsolicited’ Fan Audition Tapes

Bridgerton casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry revealed that she will get tons of “unsolicited” emails with fan auditions for the hit Netflix collection.

Hendry mentioned in a current episode of the Ought to I Delete That? podcast that she is consistently having to undergo and delete messages in her inbox, noting that it’s at all times “90 %” filled with spam from followers.

“It’s day by day…I get probably the most unbelievable movies, unsolicited,” she mentioned. “It’s intercourse, principally. It’s not precise intercourse however it’s fairly punchy, the stuff that comes by way of to me. It’s not nude photos, however not far off. It’s a bit unhappy, actually.”

In the intervening time, the casting director added that many followers are aiming for the position of Sophie Beckett, the love curiosity of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) in Julia Quinn’s books, which impressed the Netflix romance collection. Nonetheless, the Bridgerton workforce has but to verify which love story would be the focus of season 4.

Elsewhere within the podcast, Hendry even recalled one audition tape she obtained included a “heavy-duty” banner of a lady wearing a interval costume massive sufficient to hold off “scaffolding.”

Bridgerton, which is thought for its steamy intercourse scenes, not too long ago debuted its third season on Netflix. Its storyline centered on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) friends-to-lovers trope.

In Could, Coughlan advised Stylist that she took some inventive management over her intimate scenes in season three, particularly asking to be bare on display as a “fuck you” to critics of her physique and look.

“I particularly requested for sure traces and moments to be included,” the actress mentioned on the time. “There’s one scene the place I’m very bare on digital camera, and that was my thought, my alternative. It simply felt like the most important ‘fuck you’ to all of the dialog surrounding my physique; it was amazingly empowering. I felt stunning within the second, and I assumed: ‘After I’m 80, I wish to look again on this and bear in mind how fucking scorching I regarded!’”

The primary three seasons of Bridgerton are at the moment streaming on Netflix.