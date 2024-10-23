Brianna Chickenfry Says ‘Don’t Date Famous People’ Prior to Zach Split

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia’s ominous warning about Hollywood romances, recorded previous to her cut up from Zach Bryan, has our heads spinning.

“I stated on [my] ‘BFFs’ [podcast] that I’d by no means date anybody well-known, ever. Actually, by no means needed to,” LaPaglia, 25, stated throughout the Tuesday, October 22, episode of the “Discuss Tuah” podcast, referring to her relationship with Bryan, 28.

LaPaglia’s greatest pal Grace O’Malley joked that she’d “rue the day” she made that declaration. LaPaglia didn’t reply to the comment, explaining that her romance with Bryan “simply occurred.”

When podcast host Hailey Welch requested LaPaglia, “What modified your thoughts?” she confessed, “I don’t know. I want I ….” and trailed off.

LaPaglia paused, showing uncomfortable with the subject. “Don’t date well-known individuals,” she finally stated, warning Welch, 22, and her cohost Chelsea to keep away from Hollywood A-listers. “I believe it’s higher for the psychological to not date somebody well-known,” LaPaglia continued. “It’s loads.”

Chelsea then puzzled how LaPaglia, who is a well-liked “Barstool Sports activities” podcaster herself, offers with “all of the rumors” about Bryan.

“We didn’t submit [about] one another for some time after which I used to be on tour,” LaPaglia responded, noting that the previous couple have been very non-public to start out.

She famous that the “web is loopy” and creates new tales day by day that she chooses to disregard. “I don’t defend myself on-line,” LaPaglia stated. “I believe it’s silly to feed into it.”

The fascinating trade was a part of an hour-long podcast that was printed on Tuesday, hours after information broke that Bryan and LaPaglia had known as it quits. It’s unknown when the episode was recorded.

Rumors Bryan and LaPaglia had cut up began circulating earlier this month, when the nation singer’s courting profile was reportedly noticed on Raya.

LaPaglia, in the meantime, shut down breakup rumors throughout the October 2 episode of her “BFFs” podcast, revealing she’d been “taking the brunt” of all of the “private s—” that Bryan was going by means of.

LaPaglia stated, “It took the web by storm” when she and Bryan didn’t “submit [about] one another for per week,” however gave no trace that the couple was not collectively.

Bryan, nevertheless, introduced on Tuesday by way of his Instagram Story that he ended his relationship with LaPaglia. (The pair started courting in July 2023.)

“Brianna and me have damaged up with one another and I respect and love her with each ounce of my coronary heart. She has cherished me unconditionally for a really very long time and for that I’ll at all times thank her,” he wrote. “I’ve had an extremely laborious yr personally and struggled by means of some fairly extreme issues. I assumed it could be helpful for each of us to exit other ways. I’m not excellent and by no means shall be.”

As information of their breakup unfold, LaPaglia launched a YouTube video claiming she was “blindsided” by Bryan’s assertion.

“I’ve been crying for, like, 5 days straight,” LaPaglia stated by means of tears. “I’m on the level the place it’s, like, how will you give somebody every part and, like, love them so unconditionally by means of stuff that you simply shouldn’t.”

Though she stated she is aware of she’ll “be OK” in time, she hoped to “heal privately” earlier than studying that Bryan went public with the information. “I’m simply clearly actually, actually damage proper now,” LaPaglia added.