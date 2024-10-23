Brianna Chickenfry Responds to Zach Bryan Breakup Announcement

Brianna LaPaglia, identified on-line as Brianna Chickenfry, is asking followers to let her heal her heartbreak following her breakup from nation star Zach Bryan.

The Barstool Sports activities character shared a virtually four-minute video to YouTube on Tuesday (Oct. 22) titled “Love you guys, be again quickly,” wherein she’s seen teary-eyed on her rest room ground. “I simply woke as much as Zach posting on his Instagram that we broke up,” she tells the digital camera. “I had no concept that submit was going up. He didn’t textual content me, he didn’t name me. I simply woke as much as a bunch of texts being like, ‘Are you OK?’ I’m like, ‘Did my f—ing dad die?’ I’m fully blindsided by that.”

Earlier within the day, the “One thing within the Orange” singer took to his Instagram Tales to disclose that the couple, who had been relationship since final summer season, have parted methods. “Brianna and me have damaged up with one another and I respect and love her with each ounce of my coronary heart,” he wrote. “She has cherished me unconditionally for a really very long time and for that I’ll all the time thank her. I’ve had an extremely exhausting yr personally and struggled by means of some fairly extreme issues. I believed it could be helpful for each of us to go our other ways. I’m not excellent and I by no means shall be.”

He continued, “Please respect Brianna’s privateness and area on this and in case you have it in your coronary heart, mine too. With every part I’m and to anybody I let down, I’m sorry. I attempt my finest in every part. I failed those who love me and largely myself.”

In her video, LaPaglia shared that she wasn’t anticipating such a public announcement only a day after their breakup. “I’m on the level the place it’s like, how will you give somebody every part and love them so unconditionally, like, by means of stuff that you simply shouldn’t since you simply love them and also you see the nice in them? How are you going to give each ounce of your self to somebody after which be discarded of in a number of days?” she shared. “It’s actually heartbreaking and I don’t need to speak about particulars proper now. I don’t need to speak about it but. I’ll, clearly, however proper now, I wished to heal privately.”

She continued, “I wasn’t able to do something publicly and now I’m simply getting a bajillion freakin’ texts and s—. I simply wished to deal with this as a human first and now it’s not that. I’m simply asking should you might please respect my privateness proper now and after I’m prepared to speak about every part that occurred, I’ll.”

LaPaglia concluded by thanking followers for his or her help, including, “I’m going to be OK, I’m going to be tremendous. I’m simply clearly actually, actually harm proper now. I simply wished to be harm for per week and lay in mattress.”

Hypothesis that the 2 had damaged up swirled on-line after LaPaglia posted a cryptic be aware on her Instagram Tales on Oct. 21 that mentioned, “And finally you’ll discover that life goes on, even should you don’t need it to. The times will go and the world will transfer when you ask it to cease. You’ll consider life is merciless for persevering with on whereas your toes are caught.”

See her full video beneath.