Brianna Chickenfry Address Rumors About Grace O’Malley Friendship

Barstool Sports activities’ Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia has shut down rumors that her friendship with Grace O’Malley has come to an finish.

“I haven’t had TikTok in months. However apparently all anybody does on there may be speak about my life,” she captioned an Instagram Story submit on Wednesday, October 30. “So right here ya go, I’m not focused on sharing my private relationships on-line anymore as a result of the web so badly desires to wreck all of them.”

LaPaglia, 25, went on to deal with chatter about her highschool greatest good friend immediately, writing, “Grace has been like a sister since I used to be 15 years outdated. I wanted her a contented birthday privately. I’m sorry however I’m having every week from hell and I’m uninterested in having to really feel the necessity to clarify myself to individuals who don’t know me. Love ya guys and that’s all there may be to it.”

Fan hypothesis surrounding LaPaglia and O’Malley’s friendship began previous to LaPaglia’s public cut up from boyfriend Zach Bryan as the 2 ladies have frolicked in several states. Earlier this month, the chatter escalated following the October 8 episode of the duo’s “PlanBri Uncut” podcast when a scenario from O’Malley’s teen years that “formed [her] as a girl” was repeated on the podcast.

Associated: Is Brianna’s Final Identify Chickenfry? Meet the Barstool Sports activities Persona

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Pictures Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia made a reputation for herself on-line method earlier than courting Zach Bryan. LaPaglia began working for Barstool Sports activities as an intern in 2020. Shortly after becoming a member of the corporate, they provided her a full-time function that got here together with her personal podcast. The “PlanBri Uncut” model was born when LaPaglia instructed listeners […]

The pair initially danced across the incident, which happened in Atlantic Metropolis a decade in the past, earlier than they began to supply extra particulars. O’Malley hinted at being “coerced or pressured” right into a scenario. LaPaglia despatched a message to listeners alluding to 16-year-olds not “hanging out with the divorced males on the bar.” When O’Malley repeated it “wasn’t my fault,” LaPaglia agreed however issues appeared awkward between the 2. (They haven’t uploaded a brand new “PlanBri Uncut” episode since October 10.)

When LaPaglia, 25, didn’t acknowledge O’Malley’s birthday in a social media message — however continued posting with different mates — on October 27, hypothesis about their longtime friendship continued to ramp up. (A pleasant Us Weekly reminder that posting on social media for somebody’s birthday shouldn’t be at all times a measure of friendship — however typically it’s!)

That very same day, the “PlanBri Uncut” YouTube channel uploaded the That’s My Finest Good friend Tour Documentary. Followers clipped one second from the hour-long film, claiming it was proof one thing was off between the 2. The brief interplay confirmed LaPaglia saying she and O’Malley “weren’t vibing” when attempting to report an episode of their podcast.

Thank You! You’ve efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Revisiting Dave Portnoy and Brianna Chickenfry’s Friendship Historical past

Dave Portnoy and Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia’s friendship has come a good distance through the years. Portnoy, 47, based Barstool Sports activities in 2003, however LaPaglia, 25, didn’t be a part of the staff till a lot later. She obtained her begin with the podcast community in 2020 as an intern. The group contacted her through social media after her movies […]

That is the second time this yr LaPaglia has spoken out concerning the standing of her and O’Malley’s friendship. Earlier this yr, she floated the thought of bringing again a solo podcast and followers puzzled if there have been points between the perfect good friend duo.

LaPaglia initially shut down friendship drama throughout a Might episode of the “BFFs” podcast, which she hosts alongside Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards. That very same month, she and O’Malley launched a “PlanBri Uncut” episode which broke down “the reality” about what was occurring between them.

“Issues have been altering between the each of us and we weren’t totally speaking how we felt to one another,” O’Malley stated on the time. LaPaglia added, “We simply weren’t wanting the identical actual issues like we at all times needed.”