Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt Rate the Hottest Home Trends of 2024

HGTV couple Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt performed Ditch or Design completely with Us Weekly and shared which house tendencies they’re loving — and abandoning.

The 100 Day Dream House stars have determined to ditch all-white, fully impartial decor, regardless of utilizing the look in their very own house. “Our home does look loads like that. So I assume we’re going to be transforming our home now,” Brian quipped.

One pattern the pair plans on conserving is utilizing greenery, similar to succulents, as decor.

“I prefer it. I say design, however for me personally, I don’t maintain issues alive. So so long as that features fake succulents,” Mika mentioned, joking that she has a “brown thumb.” Brian chimed in to say they included a whole lot of “pure inexperienced colours” into their Savannah, Georgia, townhome, including, “So we’re going to maintain that. That’s a maintain, that’s a design all proper.”

One other pattern they used of their Savannah house is portray cupboards, including a pop of inexperienced shade to their kitchen.

“If they’re in fairly good situation and you may sand them down and put an additional coat of paint,” Mika suggested. “I imply, cupboards usually are not low-cost. So, in case you can repurpose them, do it.”

One particular ditch? Phrase indicators inside the house that say issues like “Reside, Giggle, Love.”

“If we’re speaking concerning the inside of the home, I don’t want phrases in every single place. I wish to learn books, not instructions of the place my rooms are,” Mika mentioned, whereas Brian chimed in, “You don’t have to know the kitchen is the kitchen.”

Though the couple admitted one exception is phrase indicators exterior within the yard, which may look “sort of cool.”

The husband and spouse are followers of open design houses and utilizing the web, similar to Instagram or Pinterest, to seek out decor concepts. Brian and Mika additionally noticed eye-to-eye when it got here to minimalism versus maximalism decor.

“I’m going to go along with a much less is extra sort of strategy. I believe minimalist as a result of then every thing is intentional. It seems to be clear, it’s not cluttered, it doesn’t really feel overwhelming,” Mika mentioned, which Brian agreed: “I’m a minimalist, as effectively, so I believe you’re taking your minimalism to the max. There you go and that’s a design. So, we’re going to fold that in half. That’s the way you do it.”

Because the closing selection, Mika joked that she would “design” her husband “as an individual” — however ditch his wardrobe.

Brian and Mika shall be channeling their inventive power in 100 Day Resort Problem, a head-to-head seaside renovation competitors sequence that focuses on reworking two dated inns within the metropolis of Salter Path, North Carolina, in simply 100 days and a funds of $225,000.

Because the spouses battle it out, they’ll be joined by some fan-favorite HGTV stars, whereas additionally being judged every episode by the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott. Most notably, the weekly successful crew will earn $5,000 for his or her chosen charity, and whoever claims the highest lodge on the finish of the competitors will stroll away with bragging rights and $50,000 to the charity of their selection.

100 Day Resort Problem premiers on HGTV Tuesday, August 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi