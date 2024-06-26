Brett Surges Almost 20% as New Base Chain Meme Coin DAWGZ Hits $2M in ICO

The Base blockchain continues to develop – with two joke tokens making headlines this week.

Brett (BRETT), Base’s largest meme coin, has surged virtually 20% prior to now 24 hours.

Scorching on its tail, newcomer Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) can also be inflicting a stir, having raised over $2 million since its ICO went stay firstly of the month.

BRETT Bounces Again – Is This Simply the Starting?

BRETT is popping heads with its latest worth motion.

After a interval of uncertainty, BRETT has bounced again, presently buying and selling at $0.155.

Earlier at the moment, the token even touched $0.162 earlier than pulling again barely, displaying that it nonetheless has the potential to blow up.

All of this bullishness got here after BRETT rejected the $0.130 assist stage.

Nevertheless, regardless of this rejection, the momentum appears to be slowing – suggesting that the preliminary pleasure may be cooling off.

Zooming out, BRETT continues to be caught in a spread on the upper timeframes.

The 4-hour chart additionally showcases the token’s indecision, with the value unable to resolve whether or not it needs to remain above or under the 50-period exponential shifting common (EMA).

Regardless of this indecision, there’s no denying merchants’ curiosity.

Spot volumes are up 53% since yesterday, displaying that merchants are paying extra consideration to BRETT.

BRETT has even leapfrogged Ebook of Meme (BOME) available in the market cap rankings.

Why Are Traders Flocking to Base Meme Cash?

It’s not simply BRETT making waves on the Base blockchain.

Your complete Base meme coin market is surging, with its whole worth rising 10% to over $2 billion prior to now day.

Buying and selling volumes are additionally on the up – now at $140 million.

Whereas BRETT, DEGEN, and TOSHI proceed to dominate the dialog, newcomers are shortly making their mark.

BENJI, as an illustration, has been rocketing up the charts, proving there’s all the time room for brand spanking new gamers.

However what’s driving the meme coin mania on Base?

For starters, Base’s layer-2 structure gives a lot decrease transaction charges than Ethereum’s mainnet.

This makes it a gorgeous playground for builders and merchants seeking to capitalize on the demand for meme cash.

Add to that Base’s rising consumer base – now at over 500,000 each day lively customers – and also you’ve bought a recipe for viral progress.

Base whole worth locked (TVL) has additionally rocketed to $1.5 billion.

These figures present why Base has change into a breeding floor for meme cash in 2024.

May Base Dawgz be the Subsequent Large Base Meme Coin?

Alongside BRETT, one other Base meme coin is making headlines this week.

Base Dawgz has simply sailed previous the $2 million milestone in its ICO, showcasing the large curiosity from retail buyers.

Importantly, the excitement round Base Dawgz isn’t simply due to its ICO success.

Social media platforms are additionally red-hot with chatter about this meme coin, with the undertaking’s Twitter web page now at 4,000 followers.

A lot of the pleasure is about DAWGZ’s multi-chain capabilities.

Think about shopping for DAWGZ tokens on Base, shortly transferring them to Ethereum to benefit from a brand new DeFi alternative, after which zipping over to Solana to commerce.

That is what the Base Dawgz builders take note of.

Including to the excitement is the undertaking’s Share-to-Earn protocol.

It’s turning meme-making right into a profitable pastime, with neighborhood members incomes factors for creating and sharing DAWGZ-related content material.

These factors can later be exchanged for DAWGZ tokens – making a self-fulfilling hype cycle.

Base Dawgz’s whitepaper has additionally caught the attention of buyers.

It outlines plans for DEX listings, advertising and marketing pushes, and mysterious “neighborhood rewards.”

Finally, because the Base ecosystem grows, meme cash like Base Dawgz are completely positioned to learn.

Whether or not DAWGZ would be the subsequent BRETT is anybody’s guess – but it surely’s actually ticking all the correct bins.

Go to Base Dawgz Presale