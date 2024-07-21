Brett Price Prediction: BRETT Soars 9% As New Base Rival DAWGZ Blasts Past $2.5 Million In Presale – Next 100X Crypto?

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Brett value soared 9% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.1356 as of 03:47 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 110% to $93 million.

This comes as Base ecosystem meme cash collectively soared 5% to a $3 billion market capitalization with BRETT and MOG main the pack.

Brett Value To Soar Greater Over The Rounding Backside Sample

The Brett value has been on a downtrend in July, dropping from the $0.17 resistance zone to the $0.1066 assist zone, in accordance with knowledge from GeckoTerminal.

Within the final week, the worth of Brett dropped to $0.1087, earlier than hovering to $0.14, forming a rounding backside sample. BRETT value bulls purpose to capitalize on the rounding backside to push the token up, as the worth trades above each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs).

Furthermore, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) is buying and selling downwards from the overbought area, presently at 50, as the worth drops from the $0.14 resistance, which signifies intense promoting stress.

If the bears proceed exerting extra stress, the worth of Brett may retrace additional to the $0.1267 and $0.1191 assist ranges (50-day SMA and 200-day SMA).

Nonetheless, with the RSI shifting down, the asset may quickly grow to be undervalued, probably opening up extra shopping for alternatives for the bulls. On this situation, the BRETT value may soar greater above, because the bulls goal $0.17.

Because the Brett value bulls purpose to push the token up, different Base meme coin fans are betting on new Base meme coin Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) to grow to be the subsequent BRETT.

Base Dawgz Presale Garners Over $2.5 Million – A Promising Various?

Base Dawgz has simply blasted previous $2.5 million in funds raised in its blockbuster presale.

We did it $DAWGZ! $2.5 MILLION reached 🪂 we’re hovering now and it would not seem like we’re slowing down 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XY0rUztKpV — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) July 15, 2024

Whereas the Base blockchain is its house, Base Dawgz gives a singular multi-chain expertise with seamless interoperability throughout Ethereum, Solana, Binance Sensible Chain, and Avalanche.

Holders can stake DAWGZ tokens to earn a powerful 1,522% annual share yield (APY). The staff has already put aside 20% of the full token provide for staking.

Presently, buyers have staked about 21% of the 1.69 billion presale tokens, clearly exhibiting their long-term bullish outlook for Base Dawgz.

The challenge can be set to launch the “Be Social for Airdrop” marketing campaign to reward customers with factors. All it’s important to do is use your X account to create and share memes and different content material about Base Dawgz. After the presale ends, customers will be capable of alternate these factors for $DAWGZ tokens.

In keeping with ClayBro, a crypto analyst on YouTube with over 129K subscribers, $DAWGZ “may create millionaires.”

If you’re to affix the presale, you should buy DAWGZ tokens for $0.006405 every. However don’t wait too lengthy as a result of the worth will enhance in lower than seven days.

You should purchase DAWGZ tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, USDT, BUSD, or USDC.

