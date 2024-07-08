Brent Rooker not named to 2024 MLB All-Star roster

OAKLAND — Brent Rooker was hopeful of creating a return journey to the All-Star Recreation, believing his numbers and general manufacturing have been proper on par with the remainder of the hitters who have been anticipated to make this yr’s Midsummer Basic.
Rooker earned his first profession All-Star choice in 2023 via the participant poll, voted in by his friends across the league. This time round, David Fry of the Guardians was the player-elected designated hitter behind AL starter Yordan Alvarez.
“Some disappointment, for certain,” Rooker mentioned of his response to not being chosen for the All-Star Recreation. “On the similar time, there’s a whole lot of guys across the league which might be actually good gamers which might be deserving. There’s all the time going to be individuals disregarded that most likely should be there.
“I’m dissatisfied. But it surely doesn’t take away from what I’ve been capable of do and the enhancements I’ve made to my recreation from final yr. I’m not even utilizing it as motivation. It’s only a factor that occurs. That’s not an enormous deal. I’m tremendous excited for Mason to go get that have, and I’m simply trying to end this primary half robust.”
Rooker has a proper to gripe about what looks like an All-Star snub. Amongst AL main designated hitters, Rooker ranks first in RBIs (54); second in doubles (15), homers (18) and wRC+ (153); and third in OPS (.890).
There may be nonetheless every week of video games left earlier than the All-Star break, which leaves the likelihood for AL roster spots to open up for alternates or damage replacements. Ought to a possibility come up, the A’s hope to see Rooker be one of many first gamers to get the decision.
“I feel he undoubtedly must be there,” Miller mentioned of Rooker. “You take a look at the yr he put collectively final yr, and he’s simply taking it to a different degree this yr. The chief he’s for us, too. That’s a man you wish to have that honor as effectively, as a result of he’s undoubtedly earned it.”
“There could also be an opportunity that if there’s an alternate or somebody has an damage, that he may get chosen,” added supervisor Mark Kotsay. “It might be deserving. He’s carried us offensively. We’ll hold our fingers crossed that, if there is a chance, he’s one that’s chosen.”
Whereas he can be thrilled to get a last-minute name to affix Miller and Kotsay — who’s a part of supervisor Bruce Bochy’s teaching workers on the AL staff — for All-Star festivities at Globe Life Discipline in Arlington, Rooker actually won’t be rooting for an damage, nor will he lose a lot sleep if that decision doesn’t come. His focus lies on serving to this rebuilding A’s squad end off the primary half on a excessive notice.
After ending a six-game homestand at 4-2, together with three aggressive video games towards the Orioles, whose 57 wins lead the AL, the A’s will now embark on a six-game highway journey via Boston and Philadelphia.
“I really feel like we’re enjoying effectively,” Rooker mentioned. “We swept the primary half of the homestand, and [the Orioles] are the most effective groups within the league and we performed them shut. We had an opportunity to win all three video games. I feel that continues to indicate our younger staff that everyone on this league is basically good, however the margins aren’t that far off. We’re actually shut. Once we play effectively, we are able to play with anyone within the league, and I feel we proved that to ourselves this week.”