Breanna Stewart, wife Marta Xargay Casademont got threatening, anti-gay emails after WNBA Finals Game 1, Stewart says

Minneapolis — New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart says she and her spouse, Marta Xargay Casademont, obtained threatening, homophobic nameless emails after Sport 1 of the WNBA Finals.

The emails went on to Xargay Casademont’s account, which was a bit unnerving for the couple, Stewart mentioned at apply on Tuesday.

“The actual fact it got here to Marta’s e mail is one thing she (needed to) see. The extent of closeness was somewhat bit totally different,” she mentioned. “Make it possible for myself and Marta are OK, however that our children are the most secure.”

“I feel that for Marta, particularly, I feel it was, it’s, terrifying,” ESPN quotes Stewart as saying.

Marta Xargay Casademont, left, and Breanna Stewart attend “A Celebration of Olympic Basketball” introduced by NBC Common and NBA at Workforce USA Home, Palais Brongniart on August 5, 2024 in Paris. Julien M. Hekimian / Getty Pictures for NBC Common



In line with ESPN, Stewart and Xargay Casademont have two youngsters: three-year-old Ruby and 11-month-old Theo.

Stewart had an opportunity to win Sport 1 of the WNBA Finals, however missed certainly one of two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in regulation after which a possible tying layup on the extra time buzzer. Minnesota ended up profitable the sport and now the sequence is tied 1-1 heading into Sport 3 on Wednesday night time in Minnesota.

The 2-time MVP mentioned she notified the staff concerning the emails and so they escalated it to league safety.

“We’re taking the correct precautions. I feel the threats proceed to construct after Sport 1,” Stewart mentioned. “We love that persons are engaged in our sport, however to not the purpose the place there’s threats or harassment or homophobic feedback being made.”

The New York Publish was first to report the threats.

Stewart mentioned Xargay Casademont filed a criticism with police on the recommendation of the staff and safety.

“Being within the Finals and all the things like that, it is smart to file one thing formal,” Stewart mentioned.

The New York Police Division confirmed that it obtained a report of aggravated harassment involving emails despatched to “a 33-year-old sufferer.” The division’s hate crimes taskforce is investigating, a spokesperson with the division’s media relations staff mentioned.

Stewart mentioned she does not often take a look at a lot of the messages she receives and that they often go to her company, however as soon as she was made conscious of them by her spouse she wished to let followers know there isn’t any place for it.

“For me to make use of this platform to let folks know its unacceptable to carry to our sport,” she mentioned.

There have been many extra on-line threats to gamers by way of social media and e mail this season.

“We proceed to emphasise that there’s completely no room for hateful or threatening feedback made about gamers, groups or anybody affiliated with the WNBA,” a WNBA spokesperson mentioned. “We’re conscious of the latest matter and are working with league and staff safety in addition to legislation enforcement on applicable safety measures.”

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed the rising variety of assaults that gamers have handled on social media at her state-of-the league handle earlier than Sport 1.

She mentioned there isn’t any place for it and the league will work with the gamers’ union to determine what they’ll do collectively to fight it.

Engelbert talked about know-how and psychological well being help.

“It simply is one thing the place we’ve got to proceed to be a voice for this, a voice towards it, condemning it, and ensuring that we discover each alternative to help our gamers, who’ve been coping with this for for much longer than this yr,” Engelbert mentioned.

ESPN reviews that Stewart mentioned, “There must be somewhat little bit of like a protocol or a factor earlier than the season, as a result of this yr, particularly … it is actually beginning to occur.”