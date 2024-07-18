BREAKING: Donald Trump Eyes JPMorgan CEO For Treasury, Citing Change In Bitcoin Stance

Former US President Donald Trump has revealed that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, a widely known skeptic of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, has apparently “modified his tune,” with the potential to win the position of Treasury Secretary within the situation the place the previous president as soon as once more wins the seat within the Oval Workplace.

Trump’s feedback come as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has expressed issues about the way forward for the US greenback, signaling a altering panorama for the cryptocurrency business and the position it may play within the US economic system.

Dimon’s Stance On Crypto Evolves In Donald Trump Assembly

In accordance to Forbes, in a personal assembly with Dimon and round 80 different enterprise executives, together with CEOs from Citigroup, Financial institution of America, and Apple, Trump described the gathering as a “lovefest.”

Dimon, who has beforehand criticized Bitcoin, calling it a “fraud” and a “Ponzi scheme,” has remained steadfast in his skepticism regardless of Wall Avenue’s rising curiosity within the expertise. He has even referred to Bitcoin as a “waste of time” and a “pet rock” with no inherent worth.

Nevertheless, Trump’s openness to contemplating Dimon for the place of US Treasury Secretary if he returns to the White Home in November highlights the evolving attitudes of each Trump and Dimon towards crypto and its expertise, and the potential advantages the business can play within the nation’s funds.

‘Crypto President’

Donald Trump’s rising involvement within the crypto area has launched him to business leaders and influencers, main him to specific admiration for the folks concerned. Trump can be scheduled to be the headline speaker at Bailey’s upcoming Bitcoin 2024 convention in Nashville.

Throughout a Silicon Valley fundraiser, Trump declared himself the “crypto president” and hinted at releasing one other non-fungible token (NFT) assortment following the success of his mugshot NFTs.

Trump has additionally referred to as for crypto corporations to determine a presence in the USA slightly than in China or different international locations. Donald Trump has made it clear that he believes that protecting Bitcoin mining and improvement within the US will contribute to the nation’s vitality dominance.

On the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $64,640.

Featured picture from Enterprise Insider, chart from TradingView.com