Breaking Debut Takes To The Stage

What’s Breaking and is it completely different from Breakdancing?

Whereas breakdancing is the extra generally recognized time period, the unique B-Boys and B-Women adopted the phrase “Breaking” as an ode to the character of the dancing, which initially occurred in between the breaks of a DJ observe. The Olympics have adopted the identical identify all through the occasions with a view to honour its tradition and historical past and to protect its authenticity.

Breaking originated in New York within the Nineteen Seventies as a dance type at block events. By the Eighties, it was hitting the mainstream with teams just like the Rock Regular Crew and the New York Metropolis Breakers, who’re believed to have innovated among the strikes you will see on the largest sporting stage over the subsequent two days.

The game’s methods embrace standing footwork generally known as high rock, and flooring actions generally known as down rock. In Breaking, there are additionally tips allowed. These are generally known as the ability strikes (twists and spins) and the freeze. You most likely know the favored ‘child freeze’. Equally, all freeze actions in Breaking are when breakers freeze in poses whereas utilizing their heads or fingers for assist. Another excuse to pop right down to La Concorde tomorrow!