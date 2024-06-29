Breaking Beauty: Editors Try Morphe’s New Huephoric Rush Silk Blush

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Breaking Magnificence, Crista Lacqua and I (Robyn Merrett), examined Morphe’s New 3-in-1 Huephoric Rush silk blush.

This yr, it’s all about blush. Whether or not on the pink carpet, at work or out operating errands, we’re seeing complexions accomplished with pops of coloration. So, after we realized Morphe was introducing one thing new within the blush division, we jumped on the alternative to strive it for ourselves.

Along with offering pigment, the 3-in-1 Huephoric Rush primes, hydrates and blurs the pores and skin to create a healthy-looking flush. The product can be buildable — which is a significant pattern amongst cosmetics. However what does it imply, you ask?

Buildable make-up means you possibly can apply further layers to attain a desired look. You’ll be able to go from pure and delicate to daring and noticeable with out the concern of a cake-like end.

I utilized the blush with my fingers and instantly observed the silky texture — which is because of hyaluronic acid, vegetable collagen and bamboo extract. Collectively, the components create a seamless system that glides throughout the pores and skin and feels light-weight.

As I went about the remainder of my day, my cheeks felt nourished — like I didn’t even have make-up on! The colour was long-lasting and confirmed up properly on my melanated pores and skin — so I voted “slay” and Crista agreed.

To see our full evaluation, watch the video above. Tell us what you assume within the feedback part on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.