BREAKING: 21Shares Joins Race To Launch Spot Solana ETF

In a big improvement for the cryptocurrency business, funding agency 21Shares filed an S-1 registration kind for a Spot Solana ETF with the US Securities and Change Fee (SEC) on Friday.

The 21Shares utility follows an identical submitting by Bitcoin ETF issuer and asset supervisor VanEck on Thursday, indicating a rising curiosity in Solana as a possible competitor to the anticipated Ethereum ETF market, which is predicted to start buying and selling in July.

21Shares Introduces Core Solana ETF

The 21Shares Core Solana ETF, as described within the submitting, is designed to concern widespread shares of useful curiosity that commerce on the Cboe BZX Change.

Its funding goal is to trace the efficiency of SOL, offering traders with a handy and cost-effective technique to achieve publicity to SOL with out making a direct funding within the asset. Based mostly on the index, the ETF will maintain SOL and worth its shares every day.

The Belief will probably be sponsored by 21Shares, with CSC Delaware Belief Firm performing because the trustee. Coinbase Custody Belief Firm will function the SOL custodian, holding all the Belief’s SOL on its behalf.

SOL Worth Consolidates After Preliminary ETF Announcement

Whereas the SEC’s approval of a Solana ETF is topic to regulatory overview and compliance, these filings reveal the growing demand for funding merchandise that expose Solana’s digital property.

If accredited, the ETFs would offer traders with a regulated and accessible strategy to take part in Solana’s potential development and efficiency.

Notably, this might be the beginning of recent filings with the SEC by the world’s largest asset managers, as has already been the case with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Nonetheless, SOL has not had the identical response because it did on Thursday with VanEck’s announcement of its Solana ETF submitting, which despatched SOL’s value to a 9% value restoration in direction of $150 after a dip to $121 earlier within the week. Now SOL is buying and selling at $142 as a consequence of a 4% value correction skilled over the previous 24 hours.

Featured picture from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com