Brazil’s Globo, Germany’s Beta Join Forces for Drama Series

German manufacturing and gross sales group Beta Movie and Brazilian media large Grupo Globo have signed a multi-year co-production deal to co-develop drama collection for the world market.

The settlement, introduced on the worldwide TV market MIPCOM on Monday, will kick off with Self-discipline (working title), an eight-hour crime collection created by Konrad Dantas, the Brazilian author/director higher referred to as KondZilla, who co-created the Brazilian Netflix collection Sintonia. The collection follows Maicon, a younger Brazilian entrepreneur, who finds himself caught between his female-dominated household and a European crime heiress navigating her personal patriarchal challenges. Their paths converge in a high-stakes collaboration to ship cocaine throughout the Atlantic.

Dantas and Sintonia co-creator Felipe Braga will co-write Self-discipline with Braga’s LB Leisure and Dantas’ KondZilla producing for Globo, Beta Movie and the newly established manufacturing boutique Janeiro Studios, led by former Beta CCO Koby Gal Raday. The writers room will embrace Duda de Almeida (Sintonia), Davi Kolb (Felony Code) and Tamiris Hilário (Felony Code). Globo could have unique rights in Brazil and is earmarking the present for its streaming platform Globoplay. Beta will deal with gross sales in the remainder of the world.

“Coproductions are a manner of taking Globo’s content material to the worldwide market another way,” stated Manuel Belmar, director of digital merchandise at Globo, explaining the brand new collaboration with Beta. “We’re combining our experience with Beta Movie in an settlement during which all people wins, particularly the general public.”

“We at Janeiro Studios strongly consider it’s excessive time for Brazilian expertise and Brazilian tales to grow to be the main selection for worldwide audiences,” added Koby Gal Raday. “With this thrilling story, naturally connecting Brazilian and European sturdy characters, we really feel we’re a step additional in the fitting course.”





