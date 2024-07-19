Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After On-Stage Electrocution

SALINOPOLIS, BRAZIL (CelebrityAccess) – Brazilian rock star Ayres Sasaki tragically handed away on the age of 35 throughout a reside efficiency at The Photo voltaic Resort in Salinopolis, Brazil, on Saturday (July 13). The accident occurred when a fan, drenched in water, approached the singer and guitar participant for an embrace, leading to his prompt electrocution as a result of contact with a close-by electrical cable. He was 35.

Brazil’s Civil Police are nonetheless investigating the precise circumstances as to why the fan was soaking moist.

Rita Matos, Sasaki’s aunt, expressed confusion over the incident, stating to The Solar, “What we all know is that his present was scheduled for a selected time and was moved up, however we’re contacting individuals who had been with him in the mean time to grasp how every thing occurred. We’ll collect all the data in an announcement that we are going to launch to the press.”

Sasaki, famend for his singing and guitar-playing skills, particularly in Belem, a northern metropolis in Brazil, is survived by his spouse, Mariana, whom he had married not even a yr in the past. Generally known as the “king of encores,” Sasaki was well-known for his performances that would last as long as 12 hours straight.

Adriano Freitas, a fellow singer and shut buddy, paid tribute to Sasaki, saying, “We had been pals in day by day life, past music. A brilliant charismatic man, his expertise was unbelievable. He was the very best singer and guitarist in Belem.”

Comic Natto Almeida additionally remembered Sasaki’s type nature, stating, “What will certainly stand out about Sasaki is his good coronary heart, very well mannered. I feel this would be the lasting mark he leaves behind.”

The Photo voltaic Resort expressed sorrow over Sasaki’s passing and guaranteed full cooperation with the continuing investigation. “We’re totally devoted to offering help to his household and taking the mandatory measures. We reaffirm our dedication to totally cooperating with the competent authorities for the right clarification of the occasions.”

Along with his music profession, Sasaki was an completed architect and concrete planner. His household, nonetheless reeling from the sudden loss, has chosen to withhold additional feedback till the official inquiry is full.

