Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dead at 35 by Electrocution

Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki has died by electrocution after hugging a soaking-wet fan in the course of a July 13 live performance. He was 35.

In accordance with a number of stories, Sasaki hugged a fan throughout his latest live performance at Salinopolis’ Photo voltaic Resort. The contact allegedly triggered a cable to jolt, inflicting an electrical shock.

It’s not recognized why the concertgoer was drenched in the course of the present; native Brazilian law enforcement officials are at present wanting into the incident. Photo voltaic Resort, for its half, is cooperating with the investigation.

“We’re totally devoted to offering assist to his household and taking the required measures. We reaffirm our dedication to completely cooperating with the competent authorities for the right clarification of the occasions,” an announcement shared in Portuguese through social media learn. “Our ideas and condolences are with Ayres Sasaki’s household and buddies at this troublesome time.”

Sasaki is survived by his spouse, Mariana, who broke her silence with an emotional Instagram Story assertion the subsequent day.

“I want to thanks for each message of affection and luxury, for each prayer throughout this troublesome time that we’re going by way of,” Mariana, who married the late performer in 2023, wrote on the time. “I haven’t been in a position to learn all of the messages but, however as I really feel higher, I’ll reply to every one. Thanks.”

Sasaki’s household can also be mourning his demise.

“We’re contacting individuals who have been with him in the meanwhile to grasp how the whole lot occurred,” his aunt Rita Matos advised newspaper Istoé Gente. “We’ll collect all the knowledge in an announcement that we’ll launch to the press.”

Sasaki additionally labored as an architect and had a transparent ardour for music.

“Now with a little bit extra time, I need to thank God and everybody once more, for all of the assist, assist you gave me in the course of the interval main as much as this occasion, to @mangapuboficial who believed in my work with a band to open the @cpm22 present and make this one get together actual loopy rock,” Sasaki beforehand wrote through Instagram in December 2021.

He added, “To my kinfolk and buddies who’re ALWAYS with me. Going in all places despite the fact that everyone seems to be sick of seeing me sing hahahaha. To my musicians @raffa_augusto @didio_mlkn, @tarcisio6385 and @rafael.sgdrum who along with me, broke all of it on stage and made the present f—ked up! Ultimately … What the F—Ok OF CRL !!!! MAY THERE BE MORE TO COME!!!!”