Brazil vs. Colombia prediction, odds, start time: 2024 Copa America picks, July 2 bets from soccer expert

A pair of red-hot sides collide when Brazil meets Colombia in a Copa America 2024 Group D matchup at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Tuesday. Neither group has misplaced in 2024 with Brazil coming off a 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday, and Colombia a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica that very same day. The winner of this match will win the group, whereas a draw will favor Colombia, who’ve six factors to Brazil’s 4. Colombia ended a seven-match winless streak in opposition to Brazil in November, posting a 2-1 victory in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Kickoff is ready for 9 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Brazil are listed because the -115 favorites (threat $115 to win $100) within the newest Brazil vs. Colombia odds, with Colombia the +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/below for whole objectives scored is 2.5. Earlier than locking in any Colombia vs. Brazil picks, you should take a look at what SportsLine soccer professional Martin Inexperienced has to say.

After working within the sports activities betting trade for a number of years, Inexperienced turned knowledgeable sports activities author and handicapper and has coated the sport worldwide. Final yr he was worthwhile in a number of areas on his soccer picks, together with Euro qualifying (+6.30 items), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) amongst others.

Now, Inexperienced has taken an in depth have a look at the Brazil vs. Colombia match and locked in his Copa America 2024 picks. You may go to SportsLine now to see his picks. Listed below are the betting strains and developments for Colombia vs. Brazil:

Brazil vs. Colombia over/below: 2.5 objectives

Brazil vs. Colombia cash line: Brazil -115, Draw +230, Colombia +360

BRA: Brazil have outscored their opposition 12-7 because the starting of the yr

COL: Of their final 10 matches, all victories, Colombia has outscored the opposition 24-7

Brazil vs. Colombia picks: See picks right here

Why it’s best to again Brazil

With Neymar out of the lineup, Brazil has quite a few different scoring choices. Amongst them is Raphael Dias Belloli, higher often known as Raphinha. The 27-year-old winger has been enjoying with the Brazilian nationwide group since 2021 and has registered six objectives in 25 appearances. He’s a member of Barcelona in La Liga. In two seasons with the membership, he has recorded 13 objectives in 64 league matches.

Midfielder Lucas Paqueta is coming off a efficiency the place he scored a objective within the sixty fifth minute on three photographs, together with one on track, within the win over Paraguay. He had 5 photographs within the 0-0 draw with Costa Rica on June 24. The 26-year-old has been a member of the nationwide group since 2018 and has 11 objectives in 48 appearances. The final two seasons, he has been a member of West Ham United within the English Premier League, the place he has eight objectives in 59 league matches. See which group to choose right here.

Why it’s best to again Colombia

The Colombians are led by midfielder James Rodriguez. The 32-year-old captain has performed for the nationwide group since 2011, scoring 27 objectives in 102 appearances. He helped arrange each objectives within the opening win over Paraguay. He performs professionally for Sao Paulo of Serie A in Brazil, and is in his second yr with the membership. In 507 profession appearances with a number of totally different leagues since turning professional in 2007, he has compiled 131 objectives in 507 appearances.

One other offensive weapon is ahead Luis Diaz. The 27-year-old joined the Colombian nationwide group in 2018 and has produced 13 objectives in 51 matches. He scored the primary objective in Friday’s win over Costa Rica within the thirty first minute on a penalty kick. Diaz scored each objectives in a 2-1 win over Brazil in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying in November. He performs professionally for Liverpool of the English Premier League. In three seasons, he has scored 16 objectives in 67 league matches. See which group to choose right here.

Find out how to make Colombia vs. Brazil picks

Inexperienced has damaged down Brazil vs. Colombia from each doable angle and has locked in two assured greatest bets. He is also providing a full breakdown of this match. Head to SportsLine now to see his picks and full evaluation.

So who wins Brazil vs. Colombia on Tuesday, and the place does all of the betting worth lie? Go to SportsLine now to see which wagers in Colombia vs. Brazil have all the worth, all from the soccer professional who has generated income throughout a number of leagues, and discover out.