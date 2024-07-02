Brazil vs Colombia live updates: 2024 Copa America match team news, predictions and lineups

Uruguay are worldwide soccer’s perennial overachievers, constantly performing nicely in tournaments regardless of a inhabitants of solely round 3.5 million.

They gained the match’s first version on their technique to accumulating six of the primary 9 and 15 in complete, a report they share with Argentina.

Like Uruguay, Argentina had most of their success earlier than the match modified its title from the South American Soccer Championship in 1975, successful 12 of their 15 trophies earlier than 1960. In 2021, nonetheless, they acquired their palms on the trophy once more, impressed by Messi, who was seven when Argentina beforehand gained the competitors in 1993.

Over the previous three many years, Brazil have been the dominant workforce in South America, accumulating 5 of their 9 trophies since ending a 40-year drought in 1989. They have been back-to-back winners in 1997, 1999, 2004 and 2007, off the again of a golden technology of Brazilian expertise, together with Ballon d’Or winners Ronaldo (not the celebrity from Portugal), Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaka.

Chile had a golden spell within the mid-2010s, successful back-to-back trophies in 2015 and 2016, the one two wins of their historical past. Paraguay and Peru have additionally gained it a few instances, and Bolivia and Colombia have one every, each successful as host nations.