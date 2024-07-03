Brazil show fight vs. Colombia, but will that cost them later?

Roared on by their devoted travelling followers, Colombia had been the higher aspect in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Brazil that brings the Copa America group section to an in depth. The Selecao practically snatched the win proper on the finish, when Andreas Pereira had a shot from the sting of the world athletically tipped over by keeper Camilo Vargas. However it will have been an injustice.

Within the heat of the Santa Clara sunshine, this was a match that was all the time going to generate loads of warmth together with moments of sunshine. A rivalry has developed between these two sides that, in entrance of a packed home, was prone to spill over. Colombia took the sector with their place within the quarterfinals assured and, barring a mathematical miracle, so did Brazil. There was a transparent case for taking a foot off the pedal and resting key participant, particularly those that had been a yellow card away from a suspension.

It was a case that neither nation heeded. Each groups held nothing again and Colombia will go into their quarterfinal with out key midfielder Jefferson Lerma. Brazil, although, got here out of it worse. They are going to be with out Vinícius Júnior. And, topping the group after the 1-1 draw, Colombia meet the Copa’s shock aspect Panama. Brazil, in the meantime, are off to face the way more harmful Uruguay. And, with the Brazil gamers having to place up with extended second half cries of “ole” from the Colombian followers as their group stroked the ball across the subject, an apparent query involves thoughts: Was all of it price it?

Uruguay have an additional day to relaxation earlier than Saturday’s quarterfinal. In hindsight, would possibly Brazil have been higher suggested to relaxation their most necessary gamers — particularly these on a yellow card — and hold the gunpowder dry for Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay?

The intense aspect was that Brazil scored their first objective direct from a free kick since a strike by Phillippe Coutinho in opposition to South Korea in November 2019. And so they very practically had a second. After giving his aspect an early lead with an excellent strike over the defensive wall, Raphinha practically added a second after the interval, sending a cross shot simply broad. And, predictably, he and Vinicius on the flanks brought on loads of issues for the Colombian full-backs. Vinicius was most likely unlucky to not win a penalty off Daniel Muñoz when the rating was nonetheless 1-0, however there was not sufficient finish product. There are moments when the shortage of a real centre-forward is an issue. And credit score should be given to the masking of the Colombian centre-backs, particularly the much-maligned Davinson Sánchez, whose tempo was necessary when Vinicius minimize inside.

Vinicius Junior will miss Brazil’s quarterfinal in opposition to Uruguay after choosing up a yellow card in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Colombia. Ezra Shaw/Getty Photos

However Brazil’s important drawback was in midfield. There was an comprehensible want to guard veteran proper again Danilo in opposition to the fireplace and ability of Luis Díaz, and so João Gomes got here throughout to assist him. However this left James Rodríguez capable of finding an excessive amount of area, and he roamed the sector discovering little pockets from which to dictate the play.

His set items had been additionally a relentless menace. He clipped the bar with an early free kick, crossed in for a Sanchez objective dominated out for a slim offside and regularly discovered a option to fear the Brazil defence. Colombia had been losing probabilities and already deserved to be stage when Rodriguez helped arrange the equaliser simply earlier than half-time, passing infield for John Cordoba to play the pivot function, turning and slipping Munoz to burst into area and poke previous Alisson Becker.

Lucas Paquetá could have been at fault for not monitoring the run, and he was withdrawn on the interval. However issues worsened with out him. His alternative Pereira discovered it arduous to choose up the tempo of the sport, and, other than that late shot, was barely famous. Within the second half Brazil couldn’t go their approach down the sector, and Colombia took management. They need to have taken the lead, the clearest probability coming when Diaz arrange substitute Rafael Santos Borre, who shot over an open objective. Later within the competitors — even perhaps in a semifinal in opposition to Brazil — Colombia could also be punished for his or her issues turning probabilities into targets.

Brazil, in the meantime, must put up with criticism from their very own media. In a sport that they wanted to win in the event that they wished to keep away from Uruguay, coach Dorival Junior waited till the 86th minute to introduce striker Endrick. And now, with aching limbs and doubtless a couple of further doubts about their capability to go all the way in which on this competitors, they head to Arizona for a shootout with Uruguay.

A crumb of consolation. The underside 5 in South America’s World Cup qualification desk have all modified coaches since that competitors obtained underway in September. After an astonishingly dangerous 2023, Brazil are amongst them. The opposite 4 — Paraguay, Chile, Bolívia and Peru — have proven no enchancment. All have been eradicated from the Copa, with not a win between them and scarcely a objective. Brazil, although, are unbeaten and nonetheless within the hunt. They’re going to must climb Everest the arduous approach if they’re to win this Copa, however at the least amid the odd flash of expertise in opposition to Colombia they confirmed loads of combating spirit.