Brazil plane crash killed all 61 passengers and crew on board, says airline

A passenger airplane carrying 61 individuals crashed outdoors São Paulo on Friday afternoon, killing everybody on board, in line with an announcement issued by airline Voepass.

Dramatic footage circulating on social media confirmed the airplane’s fall and its destroyed fuselage in flames on the bottom.

“The corporate regrets to tell that every one 61 individuals on board flight 2283 died on the scene,” Voepass mentioned in an announcement, revising the loss of life toll down from an preliminary evaluation of 62 useless. There have been 57 passengers and 4 crew members on board, in line with the corporate.

All the passengers had Brazilian paperwork, airline officers mentioned, although it’s not but clear if any had twin citizenship.

Flight monitoring knowledge reveals that the ATR 72-500, a twin-engine turboprop airplane, dropped 17,000 toes in only one minute, however it isn’t but clear why.

Social media movies of the crash confirmed the airplane spiraling out of the sky earlier than hitting the bottom as individuals within the neighborhood shouted in worry. One other video confirmed the wreckage of the airplane in flames on the bottom. Nobody on the bottom was harm, metropolis officers instructed CNN.

The flight left Cascavel, within the Brazilian state of Parana, and was en path to Guarulhos, in São Paulo state, when it misplaced sign shortly earlier than 1:30 p.m. native time (12:30 p.m. ET), in line with Flightradar24 knowledge.

It started shedding altitude a minute and a half earlier than crashing. The airplane had been cruising at 17,000 toes till 1:21 p.m. native time, when it dropped roughly 250 toes in 10 seconds. It then climbed roughly 400 toes in about eight seconds.

Eight seconds later, it misplaced just below 2,000 toes. Then, in roughly one minute, it started quickly descending – shedding roughly 17,000 toes in only one minute.

The final knowledge transmission from the airplane was at 1:22 p.m. native time.

There isn’t any data but on what induced the crash, Voepass CEO Eduardo Busch instructed a press convention.

“All the crew was competent,” Busch mentioned.

“We’re ready for entry to all communications between the pilot and the management tower to have a broader understanding of what occurred.”

Busch mentioned the airplane had two black bins – gadgets that retailer flight knowledge, that are constructed to face up to crashes – and that there are two extremely certified laboratories accessible to investigate them.

“On one hand, it’s attainable to retrieve knowledge from the recorder, however alternatively, there’s a probability that, because of the severity of the accident, the recorders have been broken, making it not possible to entry the recorded knowledge,” Busch mentioned.

A medical workforce is onsite and dealing to establish the victims, lots of whom are too badly burned for visible identification, São Paolo’s Safety Secretary Guilherme Derrite mentioned at a press convention.

Officers say the hearth outbreaks from the crash are below management. “The our bodies of the victims are being taken to the IML (Authorized Medical Institute) in Campinas for authorized proceedings,” Vinhedo Metropolis Corridor mentioned in an announcement.

With the intention to assist establish our bodies, households have been requested to share medical documentation of the victims “corresponding to radiological, medical and/or dental exams,” mentioned an announcement launched by the federal government of the state of São Paulo.

Interrupting a speech at a day naval occasion to handle the crash, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva known as for a minute of silence to mark the obvious deaths of the flight’s passengers and crew.

“I would really like everybody to face up in order that we will observe a minute of silence as a result of a airplane has simply crashed within the metropolis of Vinhedo… and it seems all of them died,” he mentioned, in a video of his assertion shared on X.

The president later declared three days of mourning for the victims.

Voepass officers mentioned that the corporate spent the afternoon securing lodges and psychologists for the victims’ households and offering them with assist.

One resident recorded video of the aftermath of a airplane crashing into her neighbor’s home outdoors of São Paulo, telling CNN’s Julia Vargas Jones she was consuming lunch in her kitchen when she noticed the airplane happening.

A passenger airplane carrying 62 individuals crashed in Brazil on August 9, 2024.

She ducked down in terror and began praying, she mentioned, calling it a “second of panic” for the entire metropolis. Personal roads main as much as the properties are actually closed off to everybody, together with residents, she mentioned, and first responders are within the space.

Vinhedo Metropolis Corridor mentioned within the Friday assertion that it’s ready for the Brazil Air Drive workforce to start out investigating the reason for the crash.

Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, who heads Brazil’s aviation accidents company CENIPA, instructed a press convention that plane crew had not communicated an emergency previous to the crash. “Preliminarily, we have now this data that there was no details about the plane, that the plane was in any kind of emergency in anyway,” he instructed a press convention.

Busch, the Voepass CEO, mentioned the airline will work intently with CENIPA to analyze the crash.

Based on registration knowledge from the Brazilian Aeronautical Registry, the Voepass airplane was manufactured in 2010 and bought by the airline in September 2022.

The plane was “denied operation for air taxi,” in line with its registration knowledge. But it surely’s unclear why or when that dedication was made right now.

CNN has reached out to Brazil’s aviation authority for extra particulars about that dedication.

ATR, the airplane’s producer, says it was conscious of an accident and is working to assist investigators.

“What we will say at this cut-off date is that ATR has been knowledgeable that an accident occurred in Vinhedo, Brazil involving an ATR 72-500. Our first ideas are with all of the people affected by this occasion. The ATR specialists are totally engaged to assist each the investigation and the buyer,” the assertion mentioned.

