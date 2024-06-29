Brazil 4-1 Paraguay takeaways: Vinicius Jr at the double, Paqueta’s penalty redemption

Comply with dwell protection of Argentina vs Peru and Canada vs Chile at 2024 Copa America as we speak

This was the evening that Brazil arrived on the 2024 Copa America.

4 targets — together with two from Vinicius Junior — and Lucas Paqueta stepping as much as convert a penalty after horribly skewing a first-half try from 12 yards broad capped a profitable evening in Las Vegas for Brazil.

Paraguay pulled one again via Omar Alderete simply after half time and had Adrian Cubas despatched off late on.

Jack Lang and Thom Harris digest the important thing speaking factors…

Did Vinicius Jr make his mark on the match?

Oh sure. Minute one. Actual Madrid star Vinicius Jr receives the ball on the left flank, seems to be up, and runs. “Yep”, 30,000 spectators appeared to gleam without delay, “he’s within the temper.”

On his day, there are few footballing experiences prefer it — and this was undoubtedly his brightest day carrying the heavy shirt of Brazil. By the third minute, he had already careered into the penalty space 3 times, every time at full pelt, and not using a flicker of hesitation on his thoughts.

By half-time, Vinicius Jr had tried 13 take-ons, every seemingly extra ludicrous than the final. Nutmegs, shimmys, and blast after blast of pure tempo; he lifted a fizzling Las Vegas crowd virtually by himself.

The top of the dribbling clinic got here moments earlier than his opening objective, as he produced an audacious rainbow flick earlier than passing the ball via Damian Bobadilla’s legs. The play resets, and he darts inside to latch onto a magical Paqueta move, earlier than sliding beneath the goalkeeper and into the again of the online.

The tips turned so relentless that he sparked a brawl simply earlier than half-time, earlier than his second objective arrived in comical circumstances, deflecting residence a poor goalkeeper clearance after tearing into the penalty space to shut him down.

This was arguably the evening Vinicius reignited his worldwide profession.

Thom Harris

Paqueta’s penalty redemption

There was an attention-grabbing on-pitch debate when Brazil had been awarded their second penalty of the evening, simply after the hour mark. The primary man to seize the ball was Rodrygo, who casually walked over to the penalty spot. He was then joined by Vinicius Jr, Lucas Paqueta — each of whom appeared interested by taking it — and Eder Militao.



(Frederic J. Brown/AFP by way of Getty Photographs)

Vinicius was on a hat-trick, after all, and would have been totally justified in placing his foot down. As a substitute, they collectively determined to present Paqueta the possibility to make amends for his earlier miss. There have been a couple of groans from the gang however Vinicius advised them to settle down, whereas Bruno Guimaraes planted two good-luck kisses on Paqueta’s head.

The penalty, ultimately, was an excellent one and restored Brazil’s three-goal lead. It can’t have executed any hurt to crew spirit, both.

Jack Lang

Did Paraguay play into Brazil’s fingers?

Paraguay have by no means been thought-about powerhouses in South American soccer however they’ve lengthy been identified for being… nicely, a nightmare to play towards. Their recreation is often based mostly on physicality, grit and not-so-occasional detours into the darkish arts. It’s not all the time fairly — OK, it’s infrequently fairly — nevertheless it has pissed off the continent’s large groups on many events over time.

Going into this recreation, Brazil had been fearing the worst. Journalists puzzled whether or not Paraguay may take a leaf from Costa Rica’s guide and play a again 5. Both method, the expectation was that the Albirroja would sit deep and attempt to grind out a end result.



Tensions bubbled over in first-half added time (Frederic J. Brown/AFP by way of Getty Photographs)

Within the occasion, it didn’t actually occur like that. Daniel Garnero named a comparatively daring beginning XI, with the intelligent Bobadilla coming into the facet. Julio Enciso and Miguel Almiron spent the primary half swapping positions behind striker Alex Arce. They went at Brazil with the ball, committing males ahead with each assault.

It labored a deal with… for Brazil. There have been a few minor scares, however Paraguay’s techniques made the pitch larger for the Selecao, leaving large areas for Vinicius Jr and Savio — who was additionally on the scoresheet — to assault. They duly made hay and Brazil eased themselves right into a lead that they by no means appeared prone to give up. Paraguay, in the meantime, shall be questioning whether or not they need to have caught extra carefully to their historic DNA.

Jack Lang

Joao Gomes, Brazil’s midfield highwayman?

On the eve of the match, Brazil coach Dorival Junior was requested whether or not taking part in two defensive-minded midfielders — Bruno Guimaraes and Joao Gomes — towards opponents like Costa Rica and Paraguay was overkill. The implication was clear: many really feel that Gomes ought to make method for a extra progressive passer with the intention to give Brazil a bit extra high quality going ahead.

Dorival made it clear that deciding on each is a hill he’s keen to die on.

“It was taking part in these two that allowed us to get well the ball and begin attacking once more once we had been already within the closing third,” he stated.



Gomes shields the ball (Buda Mendes/Getty Photographs)

The talk will rage on, however there was some vindication on the Allegiant Stadium.

“We had a major problem at the beginning of the sport – Enciso is a very clever participant who was floating backward and forward between the strains,” stated Dorival after the sport. “We determined to maneuver Joao Gomes to the opposite facet of midfield to assist cope with him, and that gave Bruno Guimaraes extra freedom.”

No matter you make of the stability of this Brazil facet, Gomes is just a first-class ball-stealer, a real highwayman of the midfield. Time and time once more he emerged with possession after a bodily problem, typically towards multiple opponent. Often it was seconds after Paraguay had received the ball again, too.

“No playmaker on this planet could be pretty much as good as an excellent counter-pressing scenario,” Jurgen Klopp as soon as stated. Brazil haven’t been large exponents of that tactic in recent times — you strive any type of urgent with Neymar within the crew — however Gomes is a fairly helpful one-man answer.

Jack Lang

What do Brazil have to do to achieve the quarter-finals?

If Brazil beat Colombia of their closing recreation they’ll advance to the knockout section as Group D winners.

If Brazil and Colombia draw, Brazil will undergo as group runners-up.

They may even advance with a defeat if Costa Rica fail to beat Paraguay within the different recreation

In the event that they lose and Costa Rica beat Paraguay whereas additionally overturning the objective differential, Brazil could be out.

The objective differential at the moment stands at six with Brazil on +3 and Costa Rica on -3.

What’s subsequent for every crew?

Brazil vs. Colombia — Tuesday, July 2, 9:00 p.m. ET (Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA)

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay — Tuesday, July 2, 9:00 p.m. ET (Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX)

What did the managers say?

Brazil supervisor Dorival Junior: “Vinicius virtually performed an ideal recreation, created harmful passages of play, and was all the time actually dynamic and direct. Not many gamers have the capability to do this.”

Paraguay’s Daniel Garnero: “The gamers put in a terrific effort (and) adopted the sport plan nicely, however they (Brazil) scored two targets at essential moments, with two unlucky deflections. That deflated the arrogance of the crew, so whereas the end result was unhealthy, I can’t have any complaints with the trouble proven… I can’t defend the end result, however we’ve confronted not solely two nice groups in South America (Brazil and Colombia up to now at Copa America) however on this planet.”

(Prime photograph: Frederic J. Brown/AFP by way of Getty Photographs)