Brazil 1-1 Colombia (Jul 2, 2024) Game Analysis

Brazil performed out an action-packed 1-1 draw with Colombia in Santa Clara, California on Tuesday to qualify for the Copa América quarterfinals.

Colombia, who completed high of Group D on seven factors, face Panama within the quarters whereas second-placed Brazil tackle Group C winners Uruguay.

A frantic first quarter-hour at Levi’s Stadium noticed Colombia go inside inches of scoring after James Rodriguez hit the crossbar, earlier than Raphinha whipped a chic free kick into the highest nook to present Brazil the lead within the twelfth minute.

Colombia had a Davinson Sanchez objective disallowed for offside earlier than striker Jhon Cordoba’s good by ball was rifled into the web by Daniel Munoz to degree the scores in first-half stoppage time.

“It was a match all of us needed to play to measure ourselves in a great second for the group. I believe we took one other step ahead at present,” Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo mentioned.

“With Brazil you can not neglect the group even for a second. The sensation is certainly one of satisfaction in opposition to an advanced opponent and now we’re going to take into consideration Panama.”

Proper earlier than the equalizer, Brazil thought they’d a penalty within the forty second minute when Munoz introduced down Vinicius Junior within the field, however tv replays appeared to point out the Colombia defender received a contact on the ball.

Regardless of the searing California warmth neither facet let the depth drop after the break. Raphinha fired a free kick simply huge, and Andreas Pereira examined Camilo Vargas with a long-range effort, however Colombia held on for the draw and stretched their unbeaten run to 26 matches.

Vinícius Júnior was saved principally quiet throughout the match, however he did choose a yellow card within the seventh minute that may see him miss the quarterfinal match with Uruguay as a result of accumulation.

Bruno Guimaraes of Brazil is proven a yellow card throughout his group’s Copa America match with Colombia.

Gamers placed on an entertaining present within the Group D finale, with Brazil’s Bruno Guimarães calling Colombia “a stone in our shoe” within the lead as much as Tuesday.

What was anticipated to be a tense, bodily, foul-filled match greater than lived as much as that hype that includes 5 yellow playing cards as a sea of jerseys the identical colour representing each nations packed the seats — as soon as the followers lastly received inside, that’s. Among the scanning gear had turn out to be very popular and slowed down the method.

A crowd of 70,971 attended the sport, and the 24 group-stage video games drew 1,115,400 for a mean of 46,475.

The Bay Space is going through an extreme warmth warning, and the temperature at kickoff was 98 levels — although about half the sphere on one sideline was shaded.

Brazil, a group so accustomed to chasing championships on this occasion, faces a more durable street and not using a win in opposition to Colombia.

“We’ve to be trustworthy with ourselves, we nonetheless have so much to develop, so much to enhance, particularly in these large video games,” Brazil defender Marquinhos mentioned.

The Seleção have captured Copa titles 9 occasions and had been runner-up within the 2021 match.

Colombia already had secured their spot within the quarterfinal spherical and have a 26-match unbeaten streak — together with a 5-1 victory in opposition to the U.S. in a pre-tournament pleasant, whereas Brazil then settled for a 1-1 draw with the Individuals 4 days later in one other tuneup.

Colombia beat Brazil 2-1 final yr within the South American World Cup qualifiers and their first assembly since three matchups in 2021, when Brazil topped Colombia 2-1 within the Copa América.

Info from Reuters and The Related Press was used on this report.