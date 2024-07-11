Brawl at Charlotte stadium after Uruguay loses to Colombia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Colombia is headed to the Copa America championship sport for the primary time in 23 years after a contentious win over Uruguay wherein it performed the second half a person brief and gamers brawled with followers within the stands following the ultimate whistle.

Jefferson Lerma scored within the thirty ninth minute for a 1-0 win Wednesday evening and a matchup with Lionel Messi and defending champion Argentina on Sunday.

“Till you overcome your weaknesses you can’t develop,” Colombia coach Nester Lorenzo mentioned by means of a interpreter. “And once you overcome these obstacles you may develop.”

Daniel Muñoz was ejected in first-half stoppage time for an elbow that led to his second yellow card. Regardless of Uruguay having 61.9% possession, Colombia held on to achieve the championship for the primary time since successful its solely Copa title as host in 2001.

Colombia prolonged its unbeaten streak to a workforce report 28 video games, yet another than from 1992-94 and the longest present streak in males’s worldwide soccer.

“They’re very hungry as gamers and really keen and so they actually add many parts to their sport past the tactical aspect,” Lorenzo mentioned.

Uruguay’s gamers argue with followers on the finish of a Copa America semifinal soccer match in opposition to Colombia in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Picture/Julia Nikhinson)

In a match that included seven yellow playing cards along with the pink, gamers from each groups pushed and shoved in a scrum on the sphere on the last whistle. Darwin Núñez and a couple of dozen Uruguay teammates went into the stands as fans brawled.

A video confirmed Núñez hitting a fan in Colombian workforce colours.

CONMEBOL launched a press release after the sport saying that it strongly condemns any act of violence that impacts the sport.

“Our work relies on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us by means of its optimistic values,” the group mentioned. “There is no such thing as a place for intolerance and violence on and off the sphere. We invite everybody within the remaining days to pour all of their ardour into cheering on their nationwide groups and having an unforgettable social gathering.”

Defending champion Argentina and Colombia meet at Miami Gardens, Florida, within the match finale. The Albiceleste are searching for a report sixteenth Copa title and are trying to be part of Spain from 2008-12 as the one international locations to win three straight main championships.

Uruguay stays in Charlotte to fulfill Canada in Saturday evening’s third-place match.

Earlier than an overwhelmingly pro-Colombia crowd of 70,644 that crammed Financial institution of America Stadium with yellow jerseys and flags, Uruguay fell behind for the primary time within the match.

James Rodríguez’s nook kick was headed in from brief vary by Lerma, who outjumped José María Giménez for his third worldwide purpose and second of the match. Rodríguez has six assists within the match — triple the full of another participant.

Muñoz acquired his first yellow card from Mexican referee César Ramos within the thirty first minute for a reckless slide deal with on Maximiliano Araújo and his second for elbowing Manuel Ugarte within the abdomen.

Followers argue after a Copa America semifinal soccer match between Uruguay and Colombia in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Picture/Julia Nikhinson)

Rodríguez was given a yellow card within the fifty fifth minute for arguing with Ramos when the referee did not cease play after Richard Ríos was kicked on a shin by Darwin Núñez.

Ríos was eliminated on a stretcher, re-entered the match, then went down in one other problem and was substituted within the 62nd minute. Rodríguez was eliminated on the similar time to maintain him eligible for the ultimate.

Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas didn’t need to make his first save till he stopped Nicolás de la Cruz within the 68th minute.

Luis Suárez, Uruguay’s profession chief with 68 targets, entered within the 66th minute and hit the surface of a put up with a shot within the 71st. He grasped his head in his palms in disgust.

“The moments wherein we may unbalance the sport, we didn’t succeed,” Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa mentioned. “We must always have generated extra purpose conditions than we did.”

Colombia’s Mateus Uribe, one other second-half sub, put an open shot vast within the 88th, and Uribe’s open shot within the fourth minute of stoppage time ricocheted off the physique of sliding goalkeeper Sergio Rochet after which the crossbar.

Uruguay moved Rochet as much as the attacking half of the sphere within the last minute, determined for a purpose.

The match was performed in 90-degree warmth on a floor that was transformed from synthetic turf to grass within the weeks main up the sport.

Gamers on the NFL’s Carolina Panthers have been outspoken about soccer groups having the luxurious of taking part in on grass on their dwelling area. Gamers say NFL video games on synthetic turf go away them extra vulnerable to accidents.

With two video games left, attendance of 1.48 million is simply 1,663 shy of the full for the 2016 match in the USA.

