Braves vs. Mets: Scenarios, playoff odds, and more

NEW YORK, NY – New York Mets followers are clenching their jaws because the workforce’s destiny for clinching a playoff berth all relies on at the moment’s dramatic doubleheader towards the Atlanta Braves.
The 2 NL East rivals have been initially scheduled to face off in a vital sequence final week, however two video games have been moved to Monday – after the scheduled finish of the common season — due to Hurricane Helene.
The Mets (88-72) and Braves (88-72) will each make the playoffs in the event that they cut up the doubleheader. But when there is a sweep, the Diamondbacks (89-73) will sneak into the bracket because the No. 6 seed whereas the workforce that will get swept is eradicated.
- Mets win Recreation 1, lose Recreation 2: The Mets qualify for the playoffs. With the doubleheader cut up, the Mets would safe the No. 6 seed and play the Brewers within the Wild Card Sequence. The D-Backs could be eradicated, and the Braves would advance.
- Mets lose Recreation 1, win Recreation 2: The qualifying situation is identical as above. Dropping Recreation 1, nevertheless, would put the Mets at an obstacle within the Wild Card Sequence – as they might be deploying one in every of their greatest beginning pitchers, Luis Severino, for Recreation 2.
- Mets win each video games: They qualify for the playoffs and earn the No. 5 seed. They might play the San Diego Padres within the Wild Card Sequence. The Diamondbacks earn the No. 6 seed, and the Braves could be eradicated.
- Mets lose each video games: The Mets could be eradicated.
This math is both very easy or actually arduous.
That is as a result of the one manner they’d miss the playoffs is that if they misplaced each video games, which might be a 50% likelihood of dropping the primary and a 50% likelihood of dropping the second. Likelihood is multiplicative: 0.5 x 0.5= 0.25
Francisco Lindor #12 and Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets rejoice a 5-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Household Discipline on September 29, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Picture by John Fisher/Getty Photographs)
Each video games shall be performed at Truist Park in Cobb County, Georgia.
Mets
- Francisco Lindor (S) SS
- Jose Iglesias (R) 2B
- Mark Vientos (R) 3B
- Brandon Nimmo (L) LF
- Pete Alonso (R) 1B
- J.D. Martinez (R) DH
- Tyrone Taylor (R) RF
- Francisco Alvarez (R) C
- Harrison Bader (R) CF
Beginning pitcher: Spencer Schwellenbach
The Supply: This text pulls collectively reporting from MLB.com and the Related Press. Producers additionally consulted with a forensics researcher for the statistical evaluation.