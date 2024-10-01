Braves vs. Mets: Scenarios, playoff odds, and more

NEW YORK, NYNew York Mets followers are clenching their jaws because the workforce’s destiny for clinching a playoff berth all relies on at the moment’s dramatic doubleheader towards the Atlanta Braves.

The 2 NL East rivals have been initially scheduled to face off in a vital sequence final week, however two video games have been moved to Monday – after the scheduled finish of the common season — due to Hurricane Helene.

The Mets (88-72) and Braves (88-72) will each make the playoffs in the event that they cut up the doubleheader. But when there is a sweep, the Diamondbacks (89-73) will sneak into the bracket because the No. 6 seed whereas the workforce that will get swept is eradicated.

This math is both very easy or actually arduous.

That is as a result of the one manner they’d miss the playoffs is that if they misplaced each video games, which might be a 50% likelihood of dropping the primary and a 50% likelihood of dropping the second. Likelihood is multiplicative: 0.5 x 0.5= 0.25

Francisco Lindor #12 and Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets rejoice a 5-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Household Discipline on September 29, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Picture by John Fisher/Getty Photographs)

Each video games shall be performed at Truist Park in Cobb County, Georgia. 

Mets

  1. Francisco Lindor (S) SS
  2. Jose Iglesias (R) 2B
  3. Mark Vientos (R) 3B
  4. Brandon Nimmo (L) LF
  5. Pete Alonso (R) 1B
  6. J.D. Martinez (R) DH
  7. Tyrone Taylor (R) RF
  8. Francisco Alvarez (R) C
  9. Harrison Bader (R) CF

Beginning pitcher: Spencer Schwellenbach

The Supply: This text pulls collectively reporting from MLB.com and the Related Press. Producers additionally consulted with a forensics researcher for the statistical evaluation. 

