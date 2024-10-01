Braves vs. Mets: Scenarios, playoff odds, and more

New York Mets followers are clenching their jaws because the workforce’s destiny for clinching a playoff berth all relies on at the moment’s dramatic doubleheader towards the Atlanta Braves. JUMP TO: SCENARIOS | PLAYOFF ODDS | HOW TO WATCH | START TIMES

The 2 NL East rivals have been initially scheduled to face off in a vital sequence final week, however two video games have been moved to Monday – after the scheduled finish of the common season — due to Hurricane Helene.

The Mets (88-72) and Braves (88-72) will each make the playoffs in the event that they cut up the doubleheader. But when there is a sweep, the Diamondbacks (89-73) will sneak into the bracket because the No. 6 seed whereas the workforce that will get swept is eradicated.