Braves ace Chris Sale (back spasms) late scratch vs. Braves

Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale was a late scratch for Recreation 2 of Monday’s doubleheader vs. the New York Mets as a result of again spasms with the Braves needing a win to advance to the playoffs.

Proper-handed reliever Grant Holmes, who’s 2-1 with a 3.78 ERA this season, acquired the beginning in Sale’s place and pitched 4 scoreless innings en path to a 3-0 win. The victory clinched Atlanta a playoff berth and arrange a wild card sequence vs. the San Diego Padres.

Braves normal supervisor Alex Anthopoulos described Sale’s again spasms as a “day-to-day factor” when talking to media after Recreation 1 of the doubleheader Monday. That does not preclude Sale from beginning within the wild card sequence vs. the Padres, which begins on Tuesday.

The choice to not begin Sale was made this afternoon, in order to not danger additional damage. Sale’s fastball velocity dipped in his final common begin, towards Cincinnati on Sept. 19. He averaged 92.7 mph in that begin, after averaging 95.9 mph within the begin earlier than that, Sept. 14.

The Braves wanted to win one of many two video games Monday to clinch a wild-card berth. In Recreation 1, they began Spencer Schwellenbach, who pitched a gem till the eighth inning, when the Braves blew a three-run lead after which a one-run lead within the ninth to lose the sport to the Mets.