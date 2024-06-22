Bravado Announces New Promotions And Hires For Its Leadership Team

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Bravado, Common Music Group’s merchandise and model administration firm, introduced a spherical of latest hires and promotions throughout all departments.

In keeping with UMG, the administration adjustments are supposed to offer extra help for the corporate’s purchasers.

New executives employed at Bravado embody Colin McIntosh, who was named as Chief Monetary Officer, together with promotions that embody Ashley Fogerty, who now oversees Enterprise Affairs; Invoice Ashton, who has been tapped for the position of SVP of Commerce; Brian Schechter, who now oversees Model Administration; Keith Taperell, who will lead licensing; and Stacie Swanson, who was promoted to the newly created position of VP, Artist Technique.

The next executives report back to Invoice Ashton: Briana Farrell, who has been named Vice President of U.S. Retail, and Keith Taperell, who was named Vice President of Licensing.

Moreover, Rachel Redfearn will proceed to guide A&R, model administration, and label liaison groups within the UK as Senior Vice President of UK A&R, Model Administration & Label Liaison.

“Over the previous couple of years, now we have labored to create a company that higher serves the wants of our international roster. Serving to artists join with followers around the globe will all the time be our driving drive, and I’m excited to announce this new management, who will be certain that artists’ visions are dropped at life,” said Bravado President Matt Younger.