Brandon Sklenar Teases What Will Happen in Final Season of 1923

Brandon Sklenar, who portrays Spencer Dutton on Paramount+’s hit western 1923, is at the moment within the midst of filming the sequence’ second and remaining season — and he’s dropped some hints about his character’s destiny.

In a current interview with Forbes, Sklenar, 34, spoke about what he knew in regards to the remaining season of the present, 5 days earlier than it started capturing in Austin, Texas.

“I can confidently say that it’s going to be completely unimaginable,” he revealed. “The tone shifts so much and it’s undoubtedly a bit darker. It’s very stunning.”

Followers of the Yellowstone spinoff have been left final season with Sklenar’s Spencer being arrested and separated from love curiosity Alex (Julia Schlaepfer), who vowed to satisfy him once more in Montana. Talking to Forbes, Sklenar admitted that he’d be getting screentime with costars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford (who painting his aunt and uncle, the matriarch and patriarch of the Dutton household) within the new season — which he didn’t get within the first season, suggesting that he’ll certainly make it again to the household ranch.

“It’s so laborious for me to not give away spoilers,” he famous, however added, “I do get loads of Helen and Harrison time, and it’s going to be particular. I imply, the finale of the sequence might be probably the greatest issues I’ve learn in my life.”

“I’ve sort of recognized the way it was going to finish since day one,” he continued. “[Show creator] Taylor [Sheridan] sort of advised me. I knew the total arc of Spencer from day one … I’m actually excited.”

Sklenar can at the moment be seen starring alongside Blake Vigorous within the new movie It Ends With Us, which hit theaters Friday, August 8. He associated to Forbes that, as of late, he’s “simply excited to work with nice administrators and nice actors, and simply proceed to be taught and develop. I’d prefer to direct sooner or later within the subsequent 5 years. I’m sort of simply making an attempt to be taught.”

As for his bucket listing? “The little child in me, I’d like to do a correct western — a correct, straight western — that has been a dream of mine for a very long time. I sort of contact it a bit bit in 1923, however that’s one thing that I’d like to do.”

Whereas a premiere date for season 2 of 1923 has not been introduced, manufacturing reportedly kicked off in Central Texas final month.