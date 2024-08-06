Brandon Aiyuk trade: 49ers have framework in place with Browns and Patriots, per report

A decision to the Brandon Aiyuk saga is on the horizon. Per NBC Sports activities Bay Space, the San Francisco 49ers have negotiated the frameworks of potential trades with each the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. It is now as much as the star wideout and his camp to decide on his subsequent contract.

The 49ers have reportedly accepted what the Browns and Patriots provided for Aiyuk, and now it comes right down to the cash. The report signifies the 49ers might obtain a veteran vast receiver and a bundle of picks in return for his or her No. 1 wideout.

This improvement comes after NFL Media reported Monday night that contract talks between Aiyuk and the 49ers had stalled, and that it was extra possible Aiyuk could be traded than discover an extension in San Francisco.

NBC Sports activities Bay Space reviews that the 49ers gave permission to Aiyuk to barter offers with the Browns, Patriots, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers. Washington finally dropped out whereas Pittsburgh was reportedly unwilling to match San Francisco’s asking worth.

It is going to be fascinating to see what San Francisco is accepting for its All-Professional wideout. Stories indicated that earlier than the 2024 NFL Draft, the 49ers have been in quest of a first-round choose. Professional Soccer Speak reported that Aiyuk’s agent was given permission at the moment to see if different groups would pay the vast receiver what he was after. On the time, that worth was reportedly $28 million per yr. Aiyuk’s agent discovered 5 totally different groups prepared to provide that contract to Aiyuk, however these 5 groups couldn’t meet the 49ers’ desired commerce compensation.

The vast receiver market has, in fact, been very energetic this offseason, and there at the moment are 4 pass-catchers who’ve secured contracts that embody averages of no less than $30 million per yr.

The previous No. 25 total select of Arizona State had his finest NFL season but in 2023, as Aiyuk caught 75 passes for a career-high 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns. His 17.9 yards per reception ranked second within the NFL amongst certified gamers behind George Pickens, whereas his 3.1 yards per route run ranked third behind Tyreek Hill and Nico Collins.