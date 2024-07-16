Brandon Aiyuk requests trade from 49ers, AP source says

Brandon Aiyuk has requested a commerce from the San Francisco 49ers as a result of the 2 sides haven’t made progress on a new contract, an individual aware of the star broad receiver’s determination informed The Related Press on Tuesday.

The individual spoke to the AP on situation of anonymity as a result of contract discussions are personal. NFL Community first reported Aiyuk’s request for a commerce.

Aiyuk is scheduled to make $14.1 million this season within the last yr of his rookie contract. The 2020 first-round decide was a second-team All-Professional final season when he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The 49ers handled a commerce request from one other star wideout, Deebo Samuel, in 2022. Samuel ended up getting a $71.5 million, three-year cope with $58.1 million assured.

Aiyuk has thrived in San Francisco’s offense since Brock Purdy turned the beginning quarterback. He has eight 100-yard receiving video games in 26 video games catching passes from Purdy. Aiyuk had three 100-yard receiving video games in 45 video games with different QBs.

The NFC champions chosen broad receiver Ricky Pearsall from Florida with the thirty first decide within the draft.

