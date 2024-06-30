Brandon Aiyuk on 49ers Contract: ‘You Can’t Afford a Lamborghini, You Can’t Have One’ | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Ryan Kang/Getty Photographs

Brandon Aiyuk understands his value.

Throughout an look on The Pivot Podcast, the All-Professional broad receiver spoke in regards to the San Francisco 49ers dilemma with managing the contracts of its prime gamers and supplied an analogy to explain why the 49ers probably will not be capable of retain everyone.

“I do not know what the funds are and what they’ve happening,” Aiyuk stated (26:35 in video). “If you cannot afford a Lamborghini, you’ll be able to’t have one.”

Aiyuk is at present anticipated to play on a $14.1 million membership choice in 2024 earlier than hitting unrestricted free company after the season. He has expressed frustration on the present standing of contract negotiations with San Francisco, however does assume the more than likely taking part in spot for him this season is with the 49ers.

With him again within the fold, San Francisco would stay the crew to beat within the NFC. It went 12-5 in 2023 and reached Tremendous Bowl LVIII. Whereas the 49ers would fall within the championship recreation, it was nonetheless a season full of great success, and Aiyuk skilled appreciable private success.

He had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2024, which allowed him to earn All-Professional standing. He led the 49ers in receiving yards and was tied with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel for many touchdowns with seven.