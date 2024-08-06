Brandon Aiyuk more likely to be traded than sign extension with 49ers; no trade in place

Brandon Aiyuk’s extended contract dispute with the 49ers would not seem like headed towards reconciliation, and will lead to a commerce earlier than lengthy.

Contract talks stay stalled and it appears extra possible that Aiyuk shall be traded than work out an extension with San Francisco, NFL Community Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. A number of groups are in play for the ascending receiver, however a deal will not be in place at the moment, per Garafolo and Pelissero.

With the intention to swing a commerce, a number of shifting components have to be addressed. First, the 49ers must obtain sufficient compensation for a wideout who recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023, together with a career-best 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns final season. Aiyuk would additionally should comply with an extension with a brand new group.

A number of unspecified groups have been granted permission to talk with Aiyuk’s agent with regard to hammering out a contract extension, ought to a commerce precede it. At this level, although, there is no such thing as a deal in place with the Steelers or anybody else, no matter studies which have circulated across the web, based on Garafolo and Pelissero.