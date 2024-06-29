Brandon Aiyuk: If I’m not with Niners, I’d say probably Commanders or Steelers

The present expectation is that large receiver Brandon Aiyuk can be enjoying for the 49ers in 2024, however he has considered what different choices may be in play.

Aiyuk met with the 49ers this week and a report mentioned that the assembly ended with each side saying they have been not searching for a commerce forward of the season. Aiyuk hasn’t gotten a contract extension, although, and the continued absence of 1 signifies that issues might nonetheless flare up once more earlier than we get to September.

Throughout an look on The Pivot, Aiyuk mentioned he doesn’t really feel the 2 sides are significantly shut to putting a deal in the mean time and he was requested what uniforms he might see himself carrying in 2024.

“If I have been to take a guess, in all probability a Niner uniform,” Aiyuk mentioned. “Most likely a Niner uniform. If not a Niners uniform, in all probability a Washington Commanders uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, in all probability a Steelers uniform.”

The Steelers have beforehand been talked about as a potential touchdown spot for Aiyuk and he was as soon as faculty teammates with Commanders rookie quarterback Jaylen Daniels, however the reality the 49ers stay the likeliest alternative ought to give nervous 49ers followers some solace about the place the wideout can be this 12 months.