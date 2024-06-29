Brandon Aiyuk ‘for sure’ wants to stay with 49ers despite stalemate

Star broad receiver Brandon Aiyuk mentioned he desires to stick with the San Francisco 49ers this season regardless of his contract stalemate with the crew.

Aiyuk, who’s coming into the ultimate season of his rookie deal, advised TMZ Sports activities at Los Angeles Worldwide Airport on Friday that he is able to play for the 49ers though they’ve but to agree on an extension.

“For certain,” Aiyuk advised TMZ Sports activities. “For certain!”

Aiyuk added intrigue to his contract scenario with the 49ers with a put up to TikTok this month.

Within the video, Aiyuk is speaking through FaceTime with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, his former Arizona State teammate.

Aiyuk tells Daniels, “They mentioned they do not need me again.”

Daniels responds, “That is it?”

“I swear,” Aiyuk mentioned, prompting Daniels to shout, “My boy!”

Aiyuk wrote within the caption of the put up, “Im laughing however im crying fr.”

It’s unclear whether or not Aiyuk was implying the 49ers don’t need him again for this season or is saying the 49ers don’t need him past this season as a result of they’re unwilling to satisfy his calls for on what can be a profitable contract extension.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler beforehand reported that talks between the 49ers and Aiyuk “have stalled a bit.”

Aiyuk is coming into the ultimate yr of his rookie contract and is slated to depend $14.124 million towards the wage cap in 2024. The broad receiver is coming off a 75-catch, 1,342-yard, seven-touchdown season.

He did not take part within the 49ers’ offseason program and skipped the crew’s obligatory minicamp. He’s topic to fines in extra of $101,000 for boycotting the minicamp.

49ers broad receiver Deebo Samuel mentioned throughout the crew’s minicamp that he has been in common contact with Aiyuk all through the offseason, providing his assist when wanted on the best way to navigate the contract scenario. Samuel agreed to a three-year extension with the 49ers in 2022, however not earlier than he demanded a commerce as a result of sluggish tempo of his contract talks. His high piece of recommendation to Aiyuk has been to evangelise persistence.