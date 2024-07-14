Brandi Glanville Denies Jax Taylor Hookup Rumors

Brandi Glanville categorically denied rumors that she “ever” connected with Vanderpump Guidelines alum Jax Taylor.

“I’ve NEVER connected with Jax Taylor!!!!! EVER,” Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, wrote by way of X on Friday, July 12.

Glanville’s publish got here after a fan had detailed by way of Reddit an evening out with Taylor and Vanderpump star Tom Schwartz after they’d met the 2 males out at a bar. The publish famous that, amongst different issues, Taylor allegedly claimed to have had sexual relations with each Glanville and Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis’s Ramona Singer.

Earlier than these infidelity rumors surfaced, the Housewives star had threatened to sue Bravo over “stress-induced” points which have “ruined” her well being earlier this month.

“I’ve been left no selection however to sue Bravo,” she wrote by way of X on July 2. “This stress has ruined my well being. I’ve uncontrollable stress-induced angio-edema I haven’t labored for a 12 months … to [sic] depressed to do my podcast.” Glanville’s “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast has not launched an episode since Could 15.

This isn’t the primary time that dishonest rumors involving Taylor have circulated. Whereas his estranged spouse, fellow The Valley star Brittany Cartwright, has shared that she didn’t imagine the rumors, they nonetheless contributed to the pressure on their marriage. (Taylor and Cartwright have been separated since February, and share a son, Cruz, 3).

“We had it prior to now, however we labored by way of it. Earlier than we have been married,” Cartwright stated throughout an April 30 episode of The Valley. “I do know with Jax there’s at all times going to be rumors on the market.” Final month, Taylor shared by way of X that he and Cartwright have been nonetheless “working issues out” of their marriage.

For her half, Cartwright solely informed Us Weekly in her April cowl story that Taylor had but to place in any work towards saving their marriage. “Issues are in his palms if he’s going to repair some issues in our relationship, so we’ll see,” she informed Us on the time.

“I don’t suppose that he thought I used to be truly going to go away, and it’s been three months now,” Cartwright continued. “So I feel that he thought I’d come proper again and issues would go proper again to how they have been, and that’s simply not occurring.”

She added that she felt a separation was the perfect choice for herself and her household on the time. “I really feel good,” she stated. “I really feel sturdy, and I’m happy with myself for doing what’s proper for my psychological well being and my household.”