Brad Pitt Rocks New Haircut at F1 Grand Prix Previews

Brad Pitt appeared as youthful as ever with a classy haircut on the F1 Grand Prix of Nice Britain previews in Northampton, England, on Thursday, July 4.

The actor, who turned 60 in December, was seen waving within the paddock at Silverstone Circuit, sporting a blond cropped reduce, sun shades and a megawatt smile. The hairdo is a departure from Pitt’s longer locks, which he sported over the previous couple of years.

Pitt is overseas filming an upcoming untitled function about System 1 racing, which can be launched by Apple Unique Movies on June 27, 2025, in accordance with Selection. The film can be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who helmed High Gun: Maverick, and costars Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

Pitt has been noticed at a number of F1 occasions and filming will reportedly proceed at races this season, together with the British Grand Prix and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He’ll star in and coproduce the undertaking below his Plan B Leisure manufacturing firm alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Movies and Lewis Hamilton of Daybreak Apollo Movies, respectively, in collaboration with F1.

When he’s not filming, Pitt has additionally been seen out and about along with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, whom he reportedly started relationship in November 2022. De Ramon, 31, was beforehand married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2022.

“Being together with her has introduced new which means to his life. Brad can’t rave sufficient about how head over heels in love he’s,” a supply solely revealed to Us Weekly in Could. “They complement one another.”

Pitt, after all, was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 after which turned one half of Brangelina earlier than the actor and Angelina Jolie ended their decade-long romance in 2016.

Though they’ve been declared legally single, the pair have but to settle their divorce or come to an settlement over their shared French vineyard, Chateau Miraval. They’ve additionally been embroiled in a custody battle over their six youngsters — Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. Most lately, Us confirmed that Shiloh, Zahara and Vivienne have all determined to drop Pitt’s final identify and easily go by “Jolie.”

“He needs their relationship was stronger and desires to work on that,” an insider informed Us of Pitt’s dynamic along with his youngsters, including that the actor is upset that he “doesn’t see the children” as usually as he’d wish to.