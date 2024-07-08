Brad Pitt and GF Ines de Ramon Hold Hands at British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, packed on the PDA on the British Grand Prix.

The couple had been noticed holding arms whereas strolling round on the occasion on Sunday, July 7.

Pitt, 60, donned a bucket hat and aviator sun shades with a yellow zip-up jacket, a white T-shirt and tan pants. De Ramon, 31, for her half, rocked a blue gown with a gold necklace and a pair of sun shades.

Pitt and de Ramon have been linked since November 2022, two months after she break up from her ex-husband, Paul Wesley. (The Vampire Diaries alum, 41, filed for divorce from de Ramon in February 2023, finalizing their separation in March.)

In December 2022, a supply solely confirmed to Us Weekly that Pitt and de Ramon had been seeing one another. “They actually take pleasure in one another’s firm and are having a good time within the early phases of an early relationship, however are nonetheless attending to know one another,” the insider stated on the time.

The next month, a supply instructed Us that the pair have been “hanging out a ton, taking in artwork reveals in Los Angeles and jamming to music and watching films over at his place.”

“He’s been cooking for her, they work out and go on hikes, go over tasks they each have and bounce concepts off one another too,” they shared.

Months later, a supply instructed Us that the twosome started saying the L-word and the As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood actor began introducing her to his shut buddies — however not his children. (Pitt shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.)

“Earlier than Brad introduces Ines to his children, he wished to ensure their relationship had longevity as a result of that’s not one thing he takes evenly,” the insider shared in Could 2023.

Pitt and de Ramon’s relationship continued to blossom all through the approaching months. Final October, an insider instructed Us that their romance is “stronger than ever.”

“They spend nearly all their free time collectively, and he or she’s grow to be very shut along with his inside circle of mates,” they famous.

In Could, a supply instructed Us that Pitt and de Ramon are “nonetheless going sturdy,” noting that their relationship is totally different from his “at all times severe” one with Jolie, 49. (The Oscar winner filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016.)

“Being together with her has introduced new that means to his life. Brad can’t rave sufficient about how head over heels in love he’s,” the insider stated on the time. “They complement one another.”