Boy Bands Mourn Liam Payne: Lance Bass, AJ McLean and More

Celebrities have flooded social media with tributes for the late One Path singer Liam Payne, a number of of whom are different well-known boy band members.

The Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean instructed TMZ on Monday, October 21, that he couldn’t “fathom” the considered shedding considered one of his bandmates. “Liam was a buddy. We had simply completed filming a TV present collectively,” he instructed the outlet, referring to the upcoming Netflix sequence Constructing the Band, which additionally stars Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland.

“We spent six weeks collectively, and you understand, it’s completely tragic. I’m nonetheless processing it, I’m positive in addition to his household and mates and bandmates,” McLean added. “It’s completely tragic, and my ideas and prayers exit to everybody — the household, his bandmates, to the followers.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, October 16, that Payne died on the age of 31 after falling from his lodge room’s third-story balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. An post-mortem report obtained by Us revealed that the musician died of “a number of traumas” involving “inside and exterior hemorrhage.”

Payne rose to fame on the U.Okay. model of The X Issue, on which he and bandmates Harry Types, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson had been fashioned into One Path. The group went on an indefinite hiatus one yr after Malik left the band.

“We’re utterly devastated by the information of Liam’s passing,” the group’s remaining members wrote in a joint Instagram assertion on Thursday, October 17, earlier than every member shared their very own particular person tributes.

“The recollections we shared with him can be treasured ceaselessly,” their message continued. “For now, our ideas are along with his household, his mates, and the followers who beloved him alongside us. We’ll miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

Scroll right down to see which different former (and present) boy band members have spoken out about Payne’s demise:

AJ Mc Lean (Backstreet Boys)

“Habit is an actual factor, it truly is,” McLean instructed TMZ when requested about Payne’s demise. “I’ve been by it, and thankfully, I got here out the opposite finish. However I’m considered one of few.” (ABC Information reported on October 21 that Payne — who had revealed he was 100 days sober in 2023 — had a number of medicine in his system previous to his demise.)

“He was simply an absolute gentle. He was an absolute sweetheart,” McLean went on to gush. “He was humorous, lighthearted. We actually received to know one another very, in a short time. We had loads of similarities. We had loads of issues, loads of tales to speak about.”

Backstreet Boys

“Phrases cannot [sic] categorical the feelings we’re collectively feeling proper now, and it looks as if the remainder of the world is in the identical boat,” McLean and his bandmates Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough, shared in a press release by way of the group’s Instagram Story. “Our hearts exit to Liam’s household, mates, and directioners all over the world. Relaxation in peace brother.’

Lance Bass (‘NSync)

“My ideas and [prayers] with the household, mates and followers💔,” Bass wrote by way of his Instagram Story.

JC Chasez (‘NSync)

“I’ll miss you my buddy,” Chasez, who cowrote Payne’s closing tune “Teardops,” wrote by way of his Instagram Story, “My coronary heart is with your loved ones.”

Chris Kirkpatrick (‘NSync)

“So unhappy to listen to the information about this superb younger expertise, my coronary heart goes out to his household and followers all over the world,” Kirkpatrick captioned an Instagram pic of Payne. “Relaxation straightforward younger Liam.”

Chris Kirkpatrick.

‘NSync

“We’re deeply saddened by the lack of Liam Payne,” the group — together with members Justin Timberlake and Joey Fatone — wrote in an Instagram Story assertion. “Our hearts exit to his household, mates, and followers throughout this troublesome time. Sending our love, JC, Joey, Lance, Chris & Justin.”

5 Seconds of Summer season

Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, Michael Clifford and Calum Hood paid tribute to Payne by sharing a pic of themselves with One Path through the 2013 Take Me House Tour. “We’re heartbroken. We love you, Liam, and we are going to always remember the affect you had on our lives,” the members shared in an Instagram Story message. “You really believed in us and for that we’re ceaselessly grateful. We don’t know if we thanked you sufficient.”

The foursome recalled Payne being “so variety,” stating that “it was a honor to start our journey with you.”

They concluded their tribute on a heartfelt word, writing, “There was such a vivid gentle in you, we at all times noticed that. We’re unhappy, devastated that this world put that gentle out. We hope you’ll at all times be singing up there.”

Robbie Williams (Take That)

Williams recalled performing as a mentor to Payne and the One Path members on The X Issue in a prolonged Instagram tribute. “They had been all cheeky and beautiful. I loved the sunshine hearted piss takery and thought of all of the occasions I used to be that cheeky pisstaker with the Popstars that had gone earlier than me once I was in Take That,” he shared. “Our paths have crossed ever since that day and I’m fond of all of them. Liam’s trials and tribulations had been similar to mine, so it made sense to succeed in out and provide what I may. So I did.”

He went on to remind followers to be variety to one another, stating, “Even well-known strangers want your compassion. What a Good-looking Proficient boy. What a tragic painful loss for his mates, household, followers and by the appears to be like of the power this second has created.”

Max George (The Needed)

“Devastated. Liam was unbelievably supportive throughout one of the crucial troublesome occasions in my life. I’ll always remember that,” The Needed alum captioned a black-and-white picture of Payne by way of X. “My ideas are along with his household, mates and followers at this horrendous time. Relaxation in peace Liam.”

Mikey Graham (Boyzone)

Graham referred to as Payne’s passing “such tragic information” by way of X, including, “I believe it will be a clever transfer for file corporations to have psychologists on their books any further in his reminiscence as an obligation of look after the vulnerability of their younger expertise. Fame could be very damaging particularly in at this time’s world. A lot of cash. No one to assist. A lot of sure folks. No one sincere🙏🏻.”

Corbyn Besson (Why Don’t We)

Besson wrote that Payne’s demise left him speechless in an X publish, which featured a pic of himself with Payne and a few of his Why Don’t We bandmates. “[I] appeared as much as 1D a lot through the wdw days. you actually by no means know when it’s your time to go,” he wrote, including, “Remind your mates/household that you simply love them at this time and day-after-day.”

Marvin Humes (JLS)

“I first met Liam in 2008 with the JLS boys while auditioning for X Issue. He was 14 years outdated. We immediately clicked and checked out him as a little bit brother,” Humes captioned a candy snap of himself and Payne by way of Instagram. “That yr it labored out for us however not for him after which 2 years later he went again to audition and One Path was born … the remaining is historical past.”

He continued: “Completely heartbroken by the tragic information. Liam you needed to be a world famous person and you probably did it bro. [I] simply can’t consider that issues have ended this fashion. It’s stunning. My ideas and prayers are with all your loved ones and mates brother. RIP 🖤.”