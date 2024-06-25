Boxing champ Roy Jones Jr. says his son died by suicide

Boxing champion Roy Jones Jr. introduced Monday his son has died by suicide.

His son DeAndre was 32 years previous, a consultant mentioned.

In a publish on X, Jones, 55, who has captured titles in a number of weight courses, mentioned he was grateful he spent an evening along with his son earlier than he died Saturday.

“I’m so grateful that God allowed me to come back residence Friday night time to spend the final night time of his life with me and the household,” he wrote. “I do know lots of people are going by way of robust instances proper now, however nothing is value taking your individual life. God provides it and God needs to be the one to take it away.”

Jones requested for privateness and thanked the general public for its “love and help.”

Jones has 5 different youngsters, his administration mentioned.

Jones, who went professional in 1989, captured 4 world titles in 4 weight divisions from middleweight to heavyweight, in response to the Worldwide Boxing Corridor of Fame.

He made boxing historical past as the primary middleweight champion in 106 years to win the heavyweight title and simply the second gentle heavyweight champion to perform that feat when he defeated John Ruiz for the WBA title in 2003, in response to the Corridor of Fame.

He retired in 2018 with a report of 66-9, together with 47 knockouts, and is taken into account among the many greatest pound-for-pound fighters of his period, in response to the Corridor of Fame.

If you happen to or somebody you realize is in disaster, name or textual content 988 to succeed in the Suicide and Disaster Lifeline or chat stay at 988lifeline.org. You may also go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/assets for extra help.