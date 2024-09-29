Boston College Football gets win with late TD toss from backup QB – NBC Boston

Backup quarterback Grayson James hit Jerand Bradley with an 8-yard scoring go late, and Boston Faculty rallied with two touchdowns within the fourth quarter for a 21-20 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

BC’s beginning quarterback Thomas Castellanos was sidelined with an undisclosed harm.

James, a junior switch from Florida Worldwide, accomplished 19-of-32 passes for 168 yards with an inception for BC (4-1). He additionally ran for a rating.

A 12 ½ level underdog, Western Kentucky (3-2) jumped forward 14-0 early within the second quarter on Caden Veltkamp’s second TD go of the sport, a 7-yarder to Easton Messer, and held a 20-7 lead within the fourth quarter.

“We’ve to do higher,” Boston Faculty first-year coach Invoice O’Brien stated. “We are able to play higher. We’ve to begin sooner. We have got an opportunity to have a superb soccer workforce, however we’ve to point out up and be able to go proper from the get-go.”

Donovan Ezeiruaku pressured Veltkamp’s fumble on a strip-sack that was recovered by lineman George Rooks on the Hilltoppers’ 20-yard line with simply over six minutes to play.

James then hit Bradley close to the again line of the top zone six performs later.

“We knew we needed to make an enormous play,” Bradley stated. “We knew what time it was. We knew what we needed to do. As soon as he known as (the play within the huddle), I knew it was a landing.”

The Eagles sliced it to 20-14 on James’ 1-yard bootleg with 11 ½ minutes left within the last quarter.

Making his second profession begin, Veltkamp accomplished 25-of-39 passes for 232 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.

“Robust one,” Hilltoppers coach Tyson Helton stated. “Hats off to Boston Faculty. They discovered a option to win. Pleased with our guys. They stored battling and so they made performs. We would have liked to discover a option to win there on the finish, however we did not get it executed.”

Castellanos was on the sphere in a sweatshirt earlier than the sport, speaking to James whereas the backup was warming up.

James threw for 1,969 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore at FIU in 2022 however performed in solely three video games final season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers had a significantly better displaying than their different recreation in opposition to a Energy 4 college this season, once they had been clobbered by No. 5 Alabama, 63-0, of their opener.

Boston Faculty: This recreation took a few of the glow off the nice begin below O’Brien, but it surely may have been worse. The protection appeared confused, at occasions, leaving receivers open till it made some huge performs within the last quarter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

BC may drop farther from the Prime 25. The Eagles had been “receiving votes” and twenty eighth total in final week’s ballot.

HIGH SCHOOL RE-VISITED

James and Bradley performed collectively in highschool in Texas.

“It was superior, particularly going to JB,” James stated. “We had been capable of play collectively in highschool, so simply having the ability to have that connection was superior. It virtually gave us some flashbacks. … I feel we gave one another an enormous embrace after.”

UP NEXT

Western Kentucky: After an off week, WKU hosts UTEP in Convention USA play on Oct. 10.

Boston Faculty: Returns to ACC motion subsequent Saturday, at Virginia.