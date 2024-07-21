Boston, Clark, Mitchell, Team WNBA Defeat Team USA in 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

PHOENIX – Within the 2024 WNBA All-Star Recreation, Workforce WNBA prevailed towards the USA Girls’s Nationwide Workforce, 117-109, as Fever gamers Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell mixed for 21 factors and 12 assists on Saturday evening at Footprint Heart.

In 14 minutes of taking part in time, Mitchell recorded 13 factors, 9 of which got here from the third quarter, two steals and one help in her second-consecutive WNBA All-Star look. With roughly three minutes left within the third quarter, Mitchell hit a 3-point subject aim to place Workforce WNBA forward, 72-65, adopted with a made layup as she ran down the ground in transition, fueling her staff’s 17-7 run. As the ultimate seconds of the third quarter ticked down, Mitchell made a buzzer-beater subject aim, protecting her staff within the lead, 88-79.

In her WNBA All-Star debut, Clark turned solely the third rookie in franchise historical past to start out an All-Star Recreation, becoming a member of Tamika Catchings (2002) and Boston (2023). In Clark’s 26 minutes of play, she tied the second most assists recorded in a WNBA All-Star Recreation with a game-high 10 assists, 5 of which got here from the second quarter alone, together with 4 factors and two steals. In her second-consecutive All-Star Recreation, Boston got here off the bench and tallied 4 factors, two rebounds and one help.

Workforce WNBA led by as a lot as 20 factors, 106-86, on the halfway level within the remaining quarter. They outscored Workforce USA in bench factors, 54-37; paint factors, 52-50; and fastbreak factors, 16-10.

Dallas Wings guard and Workforce WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale was topped the 2024 WNBA All-Star Recreation MVP after recording a WNBA All-Star document for many factors scored in a recreation with 34, all of which got here from the second half.

UP NEXT

The Indiana Fever return to motion on Friday, August 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse towards the Phoenix Mercury.