Boston Celtics raise Banner 18, collect their NBA Championship rings

BOSTON — The rafters in TD Backyard bought somewhat extra crowded on Tuesday night time, because the Celtics raised the franchise’s 18th championship banner to shut the e book on their 2023-24 NBA title.

Earlier than tipping off the brand new season with a blowout win over the New York Knicks, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and firm every had a hand in elevating the banner on Tuesday night time — very similar to all of them contributed to Boston’s playoff run over the summer time. After successful 64 video games through the common season, the Celtics went 16-3 within the playoffs to win the franchise’s first title since 2008. Boston capped off their run with a five-game victory over the Dallas Mavericks within the NBA Finals.

“That is particular. Truthfully on behalf of me, my teammates, the group, we could not have achieved it with out you final 12 months,” Tatum stated to Boston followers earlier than elevating the banner. “Let’s get pleasure from this second collectively. I can actually say to one of the best followers on the planet, let’s do it once more!”

Celtics legends participate within the banner ceremony

The Celtics had legends from three totally different eras take the court docket forward of the banner ceremony. Six-time champ Bob Cousy obtained an enormous ovation when he was launched, as did 1981 NBA Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell. The 2008 Massive Three of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen had been all in attendance and helped with the ceremony as properly.

Generations of Celtics greatness ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ozj8rc68fH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 22, 2024

Celtics gather their championship rings

Boston gamers, coaches, the entrance workplace, and possession all collected their lavish championship rings earlier than elevating the banner. The rings had been created in collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills.

There are diamonds all around the ring, together with 18 emerald reduce diamonds to symbolize the 18 titles in Celtics historical past. They’re engraved with the 2024 playoff collection outcomes and “No matter it takes,” which was the crew’s mantra throughout final season.

However the coolest elements of the rings are hidden. The highest of the ring will be eliminated, which reveals the 2024 banner on one aspect, and a bit of the TD Backyard parquet ground on the opposite, which is engraved with the date and last rating of Boston’s title-clinching Recreation 5 victory over the Mavs.

Faucet in on the main points 🔎 pic.twitter.com/2ir4xDlUWA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 22, 2024

Celtics had a particular patch on the again of their jerseys

The Celtics clearly could not put on their rings when the sport tipped off in opposition to the Knicks, however they did have some championship bling on them with this patch on the again of their jerseys:

The Celtics may have these patches on the again of their jerseys for tonight’s sport! https://t.co/z9wE5feFZc pic.twitter.com/VobWTgd5FU — What are the Celtics sporting tonight? (@CelticsUniforms) October 22, 2024

Celtics followers additionally had a deal with ready for them. Inexperienced and white “Banner 18” t-shirts had been on every seat inside TD Backyard, which spelled out “617,” “18,” and “BOS” within the decrease bowl of the Backyard.

The @tdgarden seems to be locked in and able to go for tonight! #Banner18

(Pics courtesy @celtics) pic.twitter.com/MeT25SI76u — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 22, 2024

A neighborhood firm made the brand new Celtics banner

The banner was made by New England Flag and Banner in Woburn, which has made the entire crew’s banners that grasp contained in the Backyard. It’s one in every of only a few firms within the nation that also makes handsewn flags and banners.

There’s a “fortunate penny” sewn into every nylon banner.

The Celtics have extra NBA titles than some other crew

With 18 titles, the Celtics have extra championships than some other crew in NBA historical past. Final 12 months’s title broke a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers, who gained their seventeenth title in 2020.

Tuesday night time was the primary banner ceremony for the Celtics since October of 2009, when Pierce, Garnett, and Allen raised their championship laundry after a dominant first season collectively in Boston. Now, this Celtics crew will look to do what that squad could not: Repeat as champs.

The Celtics have not repeated as NBA champs because the 1968 and 1969 Boston groups went back-to-back below participant/coach Invoice Russell.

Banners contained in the TD Backyard

Along with the Celtics’ huge assortment of championship banners, the Boston Bruins have six Stanley Cup banners hanging from the TD Backyard rafters.

There are additionally lots of digits up there, because the Celtics have retired 23 numbers and the initials of Jim Loscutoff, Loscy. These take up three banners on their very own.

The Bruins have retired a dozen numbers, every of which has on their very own banner excessive above the ice/courtside contained in the Backyard.

Extra from CBS Information