Bored Ape Creator Yuga Labs Sets To Launch Its Project Dragon NFT Game Next Week

Yuga Labs, the digital asset incubation studio and the developer of the well-known Bored Ape Yacht Membership non-fungible token assortment, has introduced plans to launch its extremely anticipated non-fungible token recreation, Venture Dragon, this coming week. On this article, we will discover what avid gamers ought to count on from this new metaverse recreation.

Yuga Labs Units To Launch Its Venture Dragon Subsequent Week

In a July 18 weblog publish, Yuga Labs, by its Othersidemeta account on X (previously often called Twitter), confirmed prepared plans to launch its extremely anticipated non-fungible token recreation Venture Dragon this coming week. This Yuga Labs’ most hyped recreation will launch on July 27, 2024.

Venture Dragon

July twenty seventh, 2024

Midday ET Meebits, Voyagers, Kodas, BAYC, MAYC, BAKC, Grailed, Moonbirds, Kodamara, & HVs can all attend. Extra data to come back. pic.twitter.com/btih5LCAZQ — Othersidemeta (@OthersideMeta) July 18, 2024

Established in 2021, Yuga Labs is a famend digital asset incubation studio centered on shaping web3 by storytelling, experiences, and neighborhood. The digital asset incubation studio is residence to well-liked non-fungible token collections, together with the Bored Ape Yacht Membership, Mutant Ape Yacht Membership, Bored Ape Kennel Membership, and Twelvefold.

Different non-fungible token collections managed by the web3 way of life and media firm Yuga Labs embrace the CryptoPunks, Meebits, Voyagers, and Kodamara NFT collections. Earlier this 12 months, Yuga Labs added Proof Collective, a digital asset incubation studio agency behind giant NFT collections and initiatives reminiscent of Moonbirds, Oddities and Grails, to its portfolio.

Yuga Labs’ Venture Dragon Overview

Via its co-founder Greg Solano, Yuga Labs introduced the event of the upcoming Venture Dragon NFT recreation alongside different crypto initiatives in Might 2024. On the time, Solano revealed that BAYC’s newest initiatives could be created by the ‘ODK’ platform to boost the creation and monetization of 3D video games and social gaming experiences throughout the crypto sphere.

10 day check-in. to carry myself accountable: am nonetheless not again to an acceptable depth and command of product but stuff I am enthusiastic about although: -ODK: The easiest way to construct and monetize a 3D recreation or social expertise in crypto

-Venture Dragon: 1000’s taking pictures one another… https://t.co/VYRMN1dfPb — Garga.eth (Greg Solano) 🍌 (@CryptoGarga) May 26, 2024

The Venture Dragon non-fungible token recreation might be 3D-monetized and an adrenaline-fueled motion recreation designed to host large-scale crew battles. The upcoming Venture Dragon NFT recreation will launch solely on Otherside, a metaverse gaming world developed by Yuga Labs.

Yuga Labs’ Otherside is a gamified, interoperable metaverse at present beneath improvement. The gaming platform blends mechanics from massively multiplayer on-line role-playing video games (MMORPGs) and web3-enabled digital worlds. In August 2022, Yuga Labs launched the “First Journey” NFT recreation into the Otherside, the place 4,500 concurrent customers have been in a position to be a part of the 3D world.

In March 2023, Yuga Labs launched the “Second Journey”, an NFT recreation that efficiently hosted over 7,000 customers. The Bore Ape creator is again with one other gameplay, which is anticipated to onboard extra customers than earlier gameplays. Crypto customers and avid gamers holding Meebits, Voyagers, Kodas, BAYC, MAYC, BAKC, Grailed, Moonbirds, Kodamara, and HVs NFT collections will be capable to take part within the recreation.

