Bonus Winners, Highlights And Scorecards

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: Robert Whittaker of New Zealand reacts after his victory towards Ikram Aliskerov of Russia in a middleweight struggle in the course of the UFC Battle Night time occasion at Kingdom Area on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

There are ranges to the MMA recreation, and Robert Whittaker despatched that message to everybody within the UFC’s middleweight division on Saturday afternoon in Saudi Arabia.

You can not merely drop a man in on quick discover and anticipate him to offer me a struggle.

Whittaker wasted no time destroying short-notice alternative Ikram Aliskerov on the major occasion of the UFC Saudi Arabia. Whittaker initially harm Aliskerov with a straight proper hand, however he in the end completed the take care of an uppercut and two follow-up punches earlier than referee Marc Goddard stepped in to name a halt to the struggle.

Check out the end:

Whittaker had the whole lot to lose on this struggle.

He was initially set to face Khamzat Chimaev, however the latter pulled out of the struggle final week after getting meals poisoning. Aliskerov, whose solely earlier defeat got here towards Chimaev earlier than each males arrived within the UFC, was faraway from a co-main occasion spot in final week’s UFC Vegas 93 card and upgraded to the spot towards Whittaker.

It didn’t take lengthy to see that the 31-year-old Russian was out of his league. Aliskerov, a promising and proficient contender, could get a struggle with one other middleweight sitting simply outdoors the highest 15 in his subsequent bout.

Whereas he was not prepared for the obligation he was pressed into on Saturday, he nonetheless holds nice potential for future success within the division. Whittaker, who earned one of many Efficiency of the Night time Bonuses for his work, ought to maintain securely because the No. 3 middleweight on the planet.

He’d probably like to get a title shot in his subsequent struggle, and he’d additionally probably say sure to a struggle with Sean Strickland, with the winner getting a battle towards the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis.

A number of MMA retailers appear to agree {that a} Whittaker-Strickland struggle is probably the most logical and thrilling subsequent step for the division.

The Adesanya-Du Plessis struggle is scheduled for August 17 at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

The Australia-born Whittaker volunteered to be a possible alternative fighter for both man ought to the primary occasion want somebody to step in. Whittaker has misplaced to Adesanya twice and Du Plessis as soon as, so it is sensible to be behind Strickland in line.

Strickland beat Adesanya and misplaced his title to Du Plessis in a controversial cut up choice earlier this yr. It doesn’t matter what occurs subsequent for Whittaker, he has positioned himself for a considerable alternative in his subsequent struggle.

Alexander Volkov Makes Straightforward Work of a Salty Sergei Pavlovich

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: (L-R) Alexander Volkov of Russia punches Sergei Pavlovich of Russia in a heavyweight struggle in the course of the UFC Battle Night time occasion at Kingdom Area on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a battle between two Russian former coaching companions, the veteran Alexander Volkov showcased his superior expertise.

His use of his attain, exact jabs, and well-timed facet kicks not solely earned him factors but additionally inflicted vital cumulative harm to his opponent’s face, resulting in a decisive unanimous choice win.

After the struggle, Volkov went to Pavlovich to point out respect, and the latter shoved him away in frustration.

Have a look:

Volkov has now gained three fights in a row, and Pavlovich, as soon as the most well liked heavyweight contender within the UFC, has misplaced two in a row.

UFC Saudi Arabia Bonus Winners

POTN: Robert Whittaker, Shara Magomedov, Alexander Volkov and Felipe Lima

Whittaker deserved his bonus. Shara Magomedov earned a bonus with a third-round TKO win over a late alternative in Antonio Trocoli.

Volkov’s demolition of Pavlovich earned one of many bonuses, and he might a minimum of get a shot on the interim title. Lastly, Felipe Lima gained impressively with a third-round submission victory over Muhammad Naimov within the prelims.

Listed here are the outcomes from the UFC’s first-ever occasion in Saudi Arabia, with scorecards and end highlights.

UFC Saudi Arabia Outcomes, Scorecards and Highlights

Robert Whittaker def. Ikram Aliskerov through first-round KO

Alexander Volkov def. Sergei Pavlovich through unanimous choice (30-27×2, 29-28)

Kelvin Gastelum def. Daniel Rodriguez through unanimous choice (30-27×2, 29-28)

Shara Magomedov def. Antonio Trocoli through third-round KO

Volkan Oezdemir def. Johnny Walker through first-round KO

Nasrat Haqparast defeats Jared Gordon through cut up choice (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Felipe Lima def. Muhammad Naimov – submission (rear-naked choke) – Spherical 3, 1:15

Rinat Fakhretdinov (29-28, 29-28) def. Nicolas Dalby by Cut up Determination

Muin Gafurov def. Kyun Ho Kang through unanimous choice (30-27×3)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov def. Brendson Ribeiro through majority choice (29-28×2, 28-28)