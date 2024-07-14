Bonk Price Prediction: BONK Tops Gainers With 24% Leap, But Experts Say This AI Meme Coin Rival Might 10X

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Bonk value surged 24% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $0.00002588 as of 00:05 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that soared 150%.

BONK just isn’t alone, with the whole meme coin sector exhibiting rising momentum after a 5% surge within the Bitcoin value. Solana-based Bonk is the most important gainer proper now, adopted by Pepe with a 12% leap.

Bonk Value Prediction

The Bonk value has proven energy this week with two successive inexperienced candlesticks as bullish momentum grows. The altcoin has displayed large volatility, seen with the big purple and inexperienced candlesticks on the every day timeframe.

A have a look at the Relative Energy Index (RSI), which is exhibiting greater lows and has nicked above the imply stage of fifty reveals BONK bulls are having their means. The Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) can also be above its sign line (orange band). These indicators counsel that BONK bulls are at present dominating the market, and there’s potential for additional BONK value appreciation.

With shopping for stress from the demand zone, the Bonk value might push north into the Fibonacci Golden Zone. Nonetheless, affirmation of the uptrend will solely happen as soon as the BONK value breaks and closes above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement indicator at $0.00003816.

Past this stage, the meme coin might lengthen its positive aspects, doubtlessly going as excessive because the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement stage of $0.00004418. In a extremely bullish case, the positive aspects might lengthen to the height of the market vary at $0.00005391, ranges final examined on March 30.

GeckoTerminal: BONK/USD 1-day chart

However, if early revenue taking commences, the Bonk value might drop to retest the demand zone. A break and shut beneath this order block would negate the bullish thesis.

In the meantime, some meme coin fanatics are diversifying their portfolios with a scorching presale known as WienerAI, which has blasted previous $7.2 million in funds raised.

YouTuber The Crypto Mark says this mission is an efficient purchase and encourages traders to get in throughout this floor flooring stage.

Promising Various To Bonk

WAI is the native cryptocurrency for the WienerAI ecosystem, and it’s a hybrid token that faucets into two of the most well liked niches in crypto: meme cash and AI. It’s also a lovable, hilarious, and undeniably distinctive creation.

WienerAI will quickly launch a buying and selling bot for token holders. This AI instrument will leverage predictive expertise to offer recommendation on when to purchase and promote crypto. The mission is dedicated to changing into the very best and strongest AI companion ever.

No knots, no worries! WienerAI assists you with each buying and selling downside. Allow us to untangle the marketplace for you! 🌭📈 pic.twitter.com/du8ZfXd0os — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 8, 2024

WienerAI operates as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It provides customers seamless compatibility with a variety of decentralized purposes (dApps) and exchanges.

WienerAI assembling! Be part of the revolution and let our AI supercharge your buying and selling technique 🌭🩻 pic.twitter.com/1pTwbvFdoC — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 5, 2024

WAI token holders also can stake their holdings for profitable rewards, providing an Annual Proportion Yield (APY) of 156%. Over 6.642 billion WAI tokens have already been staked.

The token is at present promoting for under $0.000726. With a value hike coming in simply over 10 hours, purchase now to safe the very best deal.

