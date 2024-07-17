Bonk Price Prediction: BONK Plummets 10% As Investors Rush To This AI Meme Coin Offering A Last Chance To Buy

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Bonk value plummeted greater than 10% over the previous 24 hours to commerce at $0.00002302 as of 12:00 a.m. EST as buyers dump their holdings within the dog-themed meme coin.

Regardless of the latest retracement, the BONK value continues to be 23% within the inexperienced on the weekly timeframe, however down over 17% within the final month.

The Bonk Worth Testing A Essential Help

4-hour chart for BONK/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

The Bonk value misplaced the important thing help degree at $0.00002504 over the previous 24 hours, and is now testing the following mark at $0.00002231. A drop under this level may expose the meme coin to the chance of plunging to as little as $0.00002010 within the upcoming 48 hours.

Conversely, BONK sustaining a place above $0.00002231 for the following 12 hours may invalidate the bearish thesis. On this various state of affairs, merchants would possibly begin to enter into an extended place for the crypto.

With the potential purchase quantity, the Bonk value may try and reclaim the $0.00002504 help. A 4-hour candle shut above this threshold would possibly then give the meme coin the inspiration wanted to rise to $0.00002764 within the brief time period.

Technical Warnings Counsel The Bonk Worth Would possibly Preserve Falling

Technical indicators on BONK’s 4-hour chart warn the Bonk value may maintain falling by means of the course of the following buying and selling day. Each the Relative Energy Index (RSI) and the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators present that momentum is at the moment in favor of bears.

BONK’s RSI on the 4-hour chart dropped under the essential 50 benchmark when the meme coin misplaced the $0.00002504 help, and stays negatively sloped. This not solely means that sellers have gained the higher hand towards consumers, however warns that sellers proceed to develop stronger as nicely.

In the meantime, the MACD line crossed under the MACD Sign line all through the previous day of buying and selling to point that BONK has entered a damaging short-term development. What’s extra, the MACD line is breaking away under the MACD Sign line. Merchants often see this as an indication {that a} crypto’s bearish momentum is intensifying.

If the technical warnings offered by the MACD and RSI indicators on the 4-hour chart are validated, the Bonk value may quickly lose the $0.00002231 help.

As BONK’s short-term technical indicators flag bearish, merchants are dashing to purchase WienerAI (WAI) as its itemizing nears.

Taking On All Of The Heavy Lifting For Merchants

WienerAI (WAI) is a dog-themed meme coin that comes with highly effective AI expertise. High quality tuned to research the highly-volatile crypto markets, the undertaking’s about to launch a buying and selling bot with predictive capabilities that helps merchants determine the following profit-making alternative.

With so many cryptocurrencies available in the market, it may be tough for merchants to select which tokens to keep watch over. WienerAI simplifies this job by filtering by means of huge quantities of market knowledge to find out the place merchants ought to place their focus to maximise returns.

Along with figuring out alternatives, WienerAI additionally makes it straightforward for merchants to soundly and seamlessly execute trades by means of a collection of instruments provided inside the undertaking’s ecosystem. One among these instruments is the environment friendly token swap resolution known as Sausage Swap. Complementing the swap capabilities is WienerAI’s MEV bot safety.

With its mixture of AI expertise and meme coin enchantment, it’s straightforward to see why an analyst from the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel predicted that WienerAI could possibly be the following 100X alternative to make its solution to the market.

Buyers Rush To Purchase WAI Earlier than Its Presale ends

Greater than $7.3 million has been despatched to WienerAI’s ongoing ICO, signaling sturdy investor confidence. Along with its excessive ranges of utility, the undertaking can also be providing consumers at this early stage a profitable staking alternative with a 153% APY.

With the ICO in its last stage, time is working out for buyers to get in on these excessive rewards. Anybody that desires to change into eligible for the excessive APY earlier than it’s too late can accomplish that by buying WAI by means of the easy purchase widget on WienerAI’s web site.

That feeling while you bought into the WienerAI presale on time … pic.twitter.com/uBIcQevxud — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 11, 2024

Promoting for $0.00073, WAI will be purchased utilizing both ETH, USDT, BNB or financial institution card. As soon as bought, the tokens will have to be locked up through the staking web page to begin incomes rewards.

The undertaking is providing a final probability to purchase with the presale set to finish in 19 days.

