Bonk Coin Price Prediction and Major Updates – Is $BONK Crypto Worth Buying?

Solana-based meme cash skilled a outstanding surge in 2024, together with Bonk, which has had blended efficiency just lately. Whereas bullish momentum seems to be waning, the coin’s total 6600% rise year-to-date signifies a strong development development.

Bonk, the preliminary dog-themed token on the Solana blockchain, boasts a market cap surpassing $1.5 billion. This text will delve into $BONK’s value prediction and up to date developments to find out if it stays top-of-the-line cryptos to purchase now.

BonkDAO Proposes Main Token Burn and Partnership with Manta Community

BonkDAO has initiated a neighborhood vote on a token burn proposal, which, if authorized, will remove practically 84 billion $BONK from its treasury. This represents all of the tokens BonkDAO earned from its revenue-sharing settlement with BONKBot in Q2.

To foster neighborhood participation, BonkDAO has said that any Bonk holder can vote, supplied they deposit their tokens throughout the six-day voting interval. Deposited Bonk could be withdrawn as soon as the vote concludes. A profitable vote for the burn may considerably impression the $BONK value.

As well as, BonkDAO has introduced a big partnership with Manta Community. This collaboration is designed to reinforce neighborhood engagement via numerous actions and provide new alternatives for $BONK holders.

The Canine 🤝 @MantaNetwork Customers who’ve Locked over 1M $BONK in BONKrewards by 7:25pm EST on 7/11 have the chance to earn 1M $MANTA in rewards over the following month with numerous BONK neighborhood actions❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/81ognfvOYm — BONK!!! (@bonk_inu) July 12, 2024

In a latest announcement, Bonk revealed that customers locking over 1 million $BONK in BONKrewards by 7:25pm EST on July 11 can be eligible to earn a part of 1 million MANTA tokens over the following month.

This initiative goals to spice up participation in upcoming ecological initiatives. Bonk additionally plans to host pop-up occasions with totally different initiatives throughout the ecosystem, providing extra MANTA token incentives. This technique is predicted to reward devoted holders and entice new members to the Bonk neighborhood.

$BONK Crypto Worth Prediction

As of right this moment, July thirteenth, Bonk is priced at $0.0000227 with a 24-hour buying and selling quantity of $168.29 million. The $BONK value has elevated by 1.53% within the final 24 hours. This modest uptick happens regardless of a 38.90% decline in buying and selling volumes on the time of writing.

Nonetheless, analysts stay optimistic a couple of rebound, as Bonk persistently depends on trendline assist to extend in worth. A profitable breakout above the $0.000026 stage may see $BONK aiming for $0.000030. Bonk’s 14-day relative energy index (RSI) stands at 47.12, indicating a impartial place for Bonk.

For a complete Bonk crypto value prediction evaluation, view the video above and subscribe to Jacob Crypto Bury’s YouTube channel for extra crypto-related content material. Jacob additionally runs a Discord channel with 26,000 members, offering buying and selling ideas and insights into upcoming crypto presales.

