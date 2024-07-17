Bold and the Beautiful Why Hollis was Killed – All Roads Lead Back to [SPOILER]

Within the newest episode of Daring and the Stunning, the mysterious double murders of Paul Hollis Hollister (Hollis Chambers) and Tom Starr (Clint Howard) take middle stage. And this stirs up intrigue and suspense.

The highlight is on Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park), the obvious frequent hyperlink within the deadly plot. Each males’s deaths appear to be tied to a secret surrounding Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity. However, regardless of Tom’s insistence on being Luna’s father, a shocking twist suggests a DNA check would possibly reveal in any other case.

Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont) and Luna proceed to bond as father and daughter. And there’s a looming risk that their relationship may very well be upended. Li Finnegan’s (Naomi Matsuda) function within the DNA check raised eyebrows. So this hints at doable foul play on Daring and the Stunning.

Hollis’s tragic demise could also be linked to his discovery of incriminating proof in Tom’s backpack. And probably love letters from Poppy to Tom about their daughter Luna. Suspicion additionally hovers round Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). However that is regardless of the shortage of a convincing motive for her involvement within the murders.

Jack Finnegan’s (Ted King) insistence on supporting Poppy raises questions additionally. And this implies he is likely to be defending a shared secret about Luna’s true parentage. Because the investigation unfolds, viewers are left guessing who would go to such lengths. So, who would need to shield Poppy’s secret and what this might imply for Luna’s future.

